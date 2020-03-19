Notification on temporary suspension of entry of foreign nationals with entry visa through border check points

(19-3-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

With a view to preventing importation and spread of COVID-19, the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has temporarily suspended entry of foreign nationals through any border check point being opened between Myanmar and its neighbouring countries. The entry and exit of local population on both sides of the border through the existing check points concerned will not be restricted. They will be subject to health check and temperature screening at the entry of the border check points.

Any foreign national with valid entry visa may enter and exit to/from Myanmar only at Yangon, Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw International Airports in accordance with the existing rules and regulations.