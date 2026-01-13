Myanmar’s responses to statement by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar regarding the election

(12-1-2026, Nay Pyi Taw)

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, issued a press statement on 8 January 2026, with malicious intention to interfere in sovereign domestic affairs, sighting that the first round of voting in the General Election was illegitimate.

The electoral process for the Phase I was conducted under international observation, with a total of 162 international observers, including diplomats from foreign embassies. Media coverage was extensive, involving 215 journalists from 61 international media organisations and 1,177 journalists from 52 domestic media organisations. Similarly, the Phase II included international observers, with over 100 representatives from embassies based in Myanmar.

As a symbol of an inclusive and broad-based electoral process, a total of 4,863 candidates from 57 registered political parties are contesting these elections. The number of candidates demonstrates the people’s desire for peace, stability, and constitutional order.

The results of Phase I were announced transparently on 2 January 2026, and the result of Phase II will be announced in due course. The electoral process will continue as scheduled, with Phase III, covering 63 townships, will be held on 25 January 2026.

Therefore, the allegations made by the so-called Special Rapporteur are one-sided, politically motivated, and risk undermining Myanmar’s stability, and its ongoing democratic transition. The allegations disrespect not only the efforts of the government, political parties but also genuine will of the millions of voters.

Thus, the Government of Myanmar categorically rejects such biased and illegitimate characterizations of its sovereign electoral process.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs