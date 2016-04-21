Union Minister U Kyaw Tin receives Sweden Ambassador







U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, received Ambassador Mr Kent Härstedt, Special Representative of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden, at 9 am on 6 February 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters related to promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and Sweden, the Swedish Government’s continued constructive support towards Myanmar Government’s efforts for peace, national reconciliation and democratization processes as well as provision of development assistance to Myanmar by Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) under the Sweden’s strategy for development cooperation in Myanmar (2018-2022). They also discussed on possible areas of support by Sweden to Myanmar’s endeavours in overcoming the challenges facing the country during its transition.

Also in attendance with Union Minister were Director-General, International Organizations and Economic Department and Director-General, Political Department and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက ဆွီဒင်နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၏ အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ်အား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၆-၂-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဦးကျော်တင်သည် ဆွီဒင်နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၏ အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ် သံအမတ်ကြီးဖြစ်သူ Mr. Kent Härstedt အား ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၆ ရက်၊ (၀၉၀၀) နာရီတွင် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့သည်။

ယင်းသို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် မြန်မာ-ဆွီဒင် နှစ်နိုင်ငံဆက်ဆံရေးနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု တိုးမြှင့်ရေးကိစ္စရပ်များ၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ဒီမိုကရေစီအသွင်ကူးပြောင်းရေး၊ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးနှင့် အမျိုးသားပြန်လည်သင့်မြတ်ရေး လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များ တွင် ဆွီဒင်နိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့် အပြုသဘော ကူညီပံ့ပိုးပေးသွားရေး၊ မြန်မာ-ဆွီဒင် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှု ပူးပေါင်း ဆောင်ရွက်ရေး မဟာဗျူဟာ (၂၀၁၈-၂၀၂၂) အရ ဆွီဒင် နိုင်ငံတကာ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှု ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေး အေဂျင်စီ (SIDA) မှ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအား အကူအညီပေးအပ်နေမှု အခြေအနေများနှင့်ပတ်သက်၍ ဆွေးနွေးအမြင်ချင်း ဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြသည်။ ထို့ပြင် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ အသွင်ကူးပြောင်းရေးကာလတွင် ရင်ဆိုင်နေရသည့် စိန်ခေါ်မှုများအား ကျော်လွှားနိုင်ရေးအတွက် ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်နေမှုများတွင် ဆွီဒင်နိုင်ငံမှ ကူညီပံ့ပိုးနိုင်မည့် အခန်းကဏ္ဍများနှင့် ပတ်သက်၍လည်း ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။