Union Minister U Kyaw Tin pays official visit to Lao PDR Laos donates US$ 50,000 for humanitarian assistance in Rakhine State















At the invitation of Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR, the Myanmar delegation led by U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation paid an official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from 5 to 6 March 2020 and attended the 12th Meeting of Myanmar-Laos Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

In the afternoon of 6 March, the Union Minister U Kyaw Tin paid courtesy calls on Vice President Mr. Phankham Viphavan at the Presidential Palace and Prime Minister Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith at the Prime Minister’s Office on separate occasion. At the meetings, the two sides cordially exchanged views on matters related to the further consolidation of the existing bilateral ties through frequent exchange of high-level visits, participation of Myanmar leader at the forthcoming Mekong- Lancang Cooperation Summit to be held in Vientiane, to convene commemorative events for the 65th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, to lend mutual support in regional and multilateral fora as well as to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, particularly in trade and investment, agriculture, energy, tourism and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The 12th Meeting of Myanmar-Laos Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Laos PDR in Vientiane on 6 March and was co-chaired by U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation of Myanmar and Mr Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR. During the meeting, the two sides discussed on a wide range of matters pertaining to the further promotion of existing bilateral relations and multi-faceted cooperation in various sectors, including trade, education, agriculture, energy, culture and tourism, finalizing of an MOU on Labour Cooperation, effective utilization of the Myanmar-Laos Friendship Bridge and allowing local populace to visit each other by using border passes as well as enhancing closer collaboration at both regional and international fora. Following the meeting, the two Ministers signed the Agreed Minutes of the 12th Meeting of Myanmar-Laos Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation.

Subsequently, the two Ministers attended the ceremony to hand over US$ 50,000 for the rehabilitation efforts in Rakhine State by the Government of the Lao PDR. The Union Minister presented the Certificate of Appreciation to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR on behalf of the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development in Rakhine (UEHRD).

Myanmar Ambassador to the Lao PDR U Ko Ko Naing and Senior Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, and Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population also attended the JCBC meeting.

The 12th Ministerial Meeting was preceded by Senior Officials’ Meeting led by U Aung Ko, Director-General of the Political Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar and Mr Bounthanongsack Chanthalath, Acting Director-General of Asia Pacific and Africa Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 5 March 2020.

In the evening of 5 March, the Union Minister and Myanmar delegation attended the welcome dinner hosted by Saleumxay Kommasith, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Lao PDR at the Lao Plaza Hotel.

U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation and the Myanmar delegation arrived back to Yangon by air in the evening of 7 March 2020.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar