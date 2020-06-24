Union Minister U Kyaw Tin participates in the video conferences of the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting and ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting









(24-6-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin participated in the video conferences of the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting and ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting which were held today at 07:30 a.m from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw. The Meetings were attended by ASEAN Foreign Ministers and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the Informal Meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers, the Ministers discussed and exchanged views on regional and international issues, applications of external partners to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation as well as promotion of cooperation between Myanmar and ASEAN in addressing the issue of Rakhine State through providing humanitarian assistance, facilitating the repatriation process and promoting sustainable development.

On the regional and international issues, Union Minister U Kyaw Tin stressed that the outbreak of the global pandemic and escalation of power rivalry, tension and disputes in the region were threatening the regional peace and stability, posing a greater challenge to ASEAN, and thus ASEAN unity, centrality and its roles as a primary driving force in the evolving regional architecture were crucial more than ever. He added that ASEAN should play a bigger role in stabilizing the tensions through its mechanism particularly ARF and EAS. He also highlighted that ASEAN should continue promoting the principles enshrined in TAC and ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP).

On the issue of Rakhine State, the Union Minister apprised the Meeting of Government’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for the returnees, continued discussion with Bangladesh to commence repatriation process in accordance with the bilateral Agreements, provision of the list of verified displaced person to the Bangladesh side, cooperation with ASEAN in the implementation of the recommendations of the Preliminary Needs Assessment, cooperation with the UNHCR and UNDP in conducting Quick Impact Projects and Pilot Projects in Rakhine State, Government’s efforts in the implementation of the National Strategy on resettlement of IDPs and closure of IDP Camps as well as COVID-19 preventive measures taken by the Government at the IDP camps and Myanmar’s consistent position on the issue of boat people including the need to enhance cooperation in fighting human trafficking to prevent such issue.

At the 21st ASEAN Political-Security Community Council Meeting, the Ministers discussed recent developments of the Sectoral Bodies under ASEAN Political and Security Council as well as implementation and review of the APSC Blueprint. At the 26th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, the Ministers discussed matter pertaining to ASEAN’s Cooperation and Community building efforts, preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit and follow-up to the Special ASEAN/ ASEAN+3 Summits on COVID-19.

Present also at the Meetings were senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture.