Union Minister U Kyaw Tin participates in the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation







(Nay Pyi Taw, 19th June 2020)

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin participated in the High-level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation on Combating COVID-19 at 6:30 p.m. on 18 June 2020 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

The Meeting was chaired by Mr. Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, and was attended by the Foreign Ministers and other Ministers concerned from 26 Partner Countries of Belt and Road Cooperation, the Director-General of World Health Organization, and the Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

At the Meeting, the Ministers shared their national efforts in addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed matters on cooperation by extending mutual support, sharing timely and necessary information, upgrading the capacity of public health system, promoting joint scientific research and international dialogues among health professionals and providing assistance to countries in need in the fight against the pandemic.

The Ministers also exchanged views on the importance of enhancing cooperation among BRI countries in such areas as digital economy, health care industry, food security, and exploration of new sources of growth to mitigate the global economic and social disruption caused by the COVID-19. They also encouraged business friendly policies, particularly for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and vulnerable economic sectors. They also emphasized the importance of promoting economic, social, fiscal, financial and environmental sustainability of projects. They also stressed that deepening Belt and Road Cooperation would contribute to socio-economic development, poverty alleviation and economic recovery.

Union Minister U Kyaw Tin informed the meeting that Myanmar had so far been able to keep the COVID-19 under control, attributing to the “Whole-of-Nation” approach taken by the government by mobilising the strength of people and support of the partners in its efforts for prevention and containment of the COVID-19. He also stressed that adhering to the principle of “Leaving no one behind”, Myanmar’s response to the COVID-19 covers the whole strata of society including IDPs, EAOs and people with disabilities. He also explained Myanmar’s endeavours to mitigate the economic impacts of the pandemic including the adoption of the COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan (CERP)

Union Minister also encouraged BRI participating countries to foster cooperation by setting up an arrangement to provide necessary medical equipment and supplies to the countries in need in responding to the pandemic. He also stressed the importance of keeping supply chains and ensuring smooth cross-border movement of food commodities and essential medical equipment and supplies through closer macroeconomic policy coordination, ensuring the smooth flow of cross-border bilateral trade with China. He also emphasized the need to work together to move forward BRI projects in accordance with the respective national development plan and policies, early implementation of foreign investment projects and promotion of trade to enhance economic growth, socio-economic development and creation of job opportunities, despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The Joint Statement of the High-Level Video Conference on Belt and Road International Cooperation “Combating the COVID – 19 with Solidarity” was issued at the meeting. Also present at the Video Conference were the Permanent Secretary and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.