Union Minister U Kyaw Tin participates in the 13th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting via Video Conferencing







(Nay Pyi Taw, 9 July 2020)

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin participated in the Video Conference of the 13th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting at 1:00 p.m today from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

The meeting was co-chaired by H.E. Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan and H.E. Mr. Pham Binh Minh, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam. The Meeting was attended by Foreign Ministers of Cambodia, Laos and Thailand from Mekong countries.

At the meeting, the Ministers discussed and exchanged views on enhancing Mekong-Japan cooperation to effectively prevent and control the COVID-19 and to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC). The Ministers also discussed ways to strengthen cooperation for post COVID-19 economic recovery in the Mekong region.

In his statement, Union Minister U Kyaw Tin mentioned that the Mekong countries have been able to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In sharing Myanmar’s experience, he stated that Myanmar has also been able to control the virus so far, attributing to its early action on monitoring since early this year and the ability to mobilize the people, volunteers and well-wishers through its “Whole-of-Nation” approach. He added that the Government has adopted the COVID-19 Emergency Recovery Plan (CERP) to cushion the financial, social and economic impact. He stressed the need to enhance cooperation between Japan and Mekong countries in their efforts for both pandemic response and economic recovery.

The Union Minister added that promoting Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in particular for prevention, control and response of public health emergencies has already occupied a place of priority under the Mekong-Japan Cooperation even before the COVID-19 outbreak, and Myanmar is also striving to achieve UHC through the implementation of the National Health Plan (2017-2021). He thanked the Japanese Government for providing Avigan tablets, primer and reagent for the National Health Laboratory (NHL), and 2 billion Japanese Yen assistance for medical equipment and facilities to help Myanmar’s response to the pandemic.

The 13th Mekong-Japan Foreign Ministers’ Meeting issued the Co-Chairs’ statement relating to the Mekong-Japan Cooperation for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Integral Strengthening of Economic Relations. According to the statement, the Ministers agreed to strengthen timely sharing of information in combating COVID-19, enhance scientific cooperation in epidemiological research and establish strong and self-reliant national healthcare systems among the member countries of the Mekong-Japan Cooperation.