Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin receives EU Ambassador to ASEAN









U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar received Mr. Igor Driesmans, Ambassador of the European Union to ASEAN in Jakarta on 31 January 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, they cordially exchanged views on matters relating to expanding areas of cooperation between ASEAN and the European Union, enhancing ASEAN-EU Dialogue relations to a Strategic level, providing possible assistance by the European Union to the works of ASEAN in creating a conducive environment in Rakhine State for facilitating repatriation process and strengthening bilateral relations between Myanmar and the European Union.