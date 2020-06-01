Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin holds teleconference with Chinese Ambassador H. E. Mr. Chen Hai

(1st June 2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin had a teleconference with Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Myanmar H.E. Mr. Chen Hai at 10:30 a.m. on 28 May 2020.

During their conversation, Ambassador Mr. Chen Hai first briefed the Union Minister on the successful convening of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress (NPC), the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the deliberations of the Thirteenth NPC with regard to the enactment of the National Security Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region with the aim of upholding national security. They exchanged views on the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation, including provisions of assistance for combating the COVID-19 pandemic and facilitation of smooth border trade between Myanmar and China.

The Union Minister congratulated China for effectively containing the COVID-19 pandemic in a short period and for the successful convening of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He also mentioned that Myanmar understood the concerns of China with regard to the stability and national security of Hong Kong. Myanmar has strictly adhered to the “One China Policy” and also consistently supported the “One Country Two Systems” policy framework. He also acknowledged that on the basis of the One China Policy, Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China. Taking necessary preventive measures, including the enactment of appropriate legislation to safeguard sovereignty, peace and stability, and security, are solely the responsibility of a sovereign state. The Union Minister expressed confidence that under the policy framework of “One Country Two Systems”, the people of Hong Kong would continue to enjoy peace, stability and prosperity.

The Chinese Ambassador also commended Myanmar’s efforts for the effective containment of the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of the State Counsellor, mobilizing the collective strength of the people. They also discussed China’s continued assistance to the Myanmar Government in its efforts to contain the pandemic, strengthening cooperation for maintenance of peace and stability and control of the COVID-19 along the border areas, facilitating a seamless flow of trade between the two countries and accelerating cooperation in such sectors as agriculture, construction, garment industry and tourism, so as to create job opportunities and to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the socio-economy of Myanmar.

In addition, they discussed matters related to the exchange of congratulatory messages between the leaders of the two countries to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of Myanmar-China diplomatic relations, implementation of the Myanmar-China Cultural Tourism Year in the post-COVID period, acceleration of the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative projects discussed during the State Visit of Chinese President H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping to Myanmar, and the earliest construction of the Kunlong Bridge Project, which help to boost bilateral trade.