Union Minister for International Cooperation receives Deputy Director-General of ILO







Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin received the Deputy Director-General of International Labour Organization (ILO) Mr Greg Vines at 11:30 am on 25 February 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, the Union Minister and the Deputy Director-General of ILO exchanged views on the cooperation between Myanmar and International Labour Organization as well as on the assistance of ILO in the Labour Law Reforms Process of Myanmar and in the implementation of Myanmar Decent Work Country Programme (DWCP).

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar