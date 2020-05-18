U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Participates in the Video Conference of the 32nd ASEAN-Australia Forum

U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, participated in the Video Conference of the 32nd ASEAN-Australia Forum at 0930 a.m. today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

The Forum was co-chaired by Dato’ Ahmad Rozian, Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Country Coordinator of the ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations, and Justin Hayhurst, ASEAN Senior Official and Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Australia. The Forum was attended by Senior Officials from the ASEAN Member States and the Deputy Secretary-General of the ASEAN Secretariat.

At the Forum, the Senior Officials shared their respective national efforts and best practices in the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19, and exchanged views on enhancing ASEAN-Australia cooperation on the COVID-19 response and recovery. Permanent Secretary U Soe Han apprised the Forum of national measures taken by the Government of Myanmar ensuring the principle of ‘no one left behind’ in the prevention, containment and treatment of COVID-19, a whole-of-government approach in addressing health and socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, the Government’s efforts in mobilizing public participation in the fight against the pandemic, and suggested possible areas of cooperation between ASEAN and Australia on the COVID-19 response and recovery.

In addition, the Forum also reviewed ASEAN-Australia cooperation in the areas of political and security, economic and social and culture, and exchanged views on future direction of the ASEAN-Australia Strategic Partnership. Under the agenda on Political-Security cooperation, Permanent Secretary U Soe Han lead the discussion on the ASEAN-centred Regional Architecture by highlighting the importance of enhancing the role of ASEAN-led mechanisms such as ASEAN Regional Forum, East Asia Summit and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum in promoting regional peace and stability and addressing regional security challenges and further strengthening cooperation between ASEAN and Australia including in the area of maritime cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

18 May 2020