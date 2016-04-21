U Ko Ko Shein Presents Credentials to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan





U Ko Ko Shein, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Republic of Kazakhstan, presented his Credentials to His Excellency Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, on 10 December 2019 in Nur-Sultan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 18 December 2019

သံအမတ်ကြီး ဦးကိုကိုရှိန် ကာဇက်စတန်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သမ္မတထံ ခန့်အပ်လွှာပေးအပ်

ကာဇက်စတန်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန်လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စု သမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီး ဦးကိုကိုရှိန်သည် ၎င်း၏သံအမတ်ခန့်အပ်လွှာကို ၂၀၁၉ ခုနှစ် ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၁၀ ရက်နေ့တွင် နာဆူလ်တန်မြို့၌ ကာဇက်စတန်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ကတ်စ်ဆန် ဂျိုးမာ့တ် တိုးကာရာ့ဖ် ထံ ပေးအပ်ခဲ့ပြီးဖြစ်ပါသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေ ပြည် တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၁၉ ခုနှစ် ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၁၈ ရက်