U Aung Myo Myint appointed as Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta

The President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has appointed U Aung Myo Myint, Director-General of Strategic Studies and Training Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 7 February 2020

ဦးအောင်မျိုးမြင့်အား အရှေ့တောင်အာရှနိုင်ငံများအသင်း(အာဆီယံ)ဆိုင်ရာ မြန်မာအမြဲတမ်းကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖြစ် ခန့်အပ်

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတသည် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ မဟာဗျူဟာ လေ့လာရေးနှင့် လေ့ကျင့်ရေးဦးစီးဌာနမှ ညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးချုပ် ဦးအောင်မျိုးမြင့်အား ဂျကာတာမြို့၊ အရှေ့တောင်အာရှ နိုင်ငံများအသင်း (အာဆီယံ) ဆိုင်ရာ မြန်မာအမြဲတမ်းကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖြစ် ခန့်အပ်လိုက်ပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေပြည်တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၇ ရက်