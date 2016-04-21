The Government to Step up Efforts to Enhance Provisions of Humanitarian Assistance to Affected Areas in Rakhine State

In Rakhine, the destructive activities by the AA are continuing with greater intensity. These have led to clashes between the Security Forces and AA insurgents, resulting in sizeable numbers of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from various communities.

The Government is providing humanitarian assistance to the IDPs, and giving continued access to humanitarian partners, so far as security conditions allow.

Because of the intensity of armed clashes since early January 2019, delivering humanitarian assistance and arranging access for humanitarian partners present considerable challenges.

Consultations were held recently among concerned ministries and the Government has decided to step up efforts to provide humanitarian assistance and to grant enhanced access to international humanitarian partners, including the ICRC, who are working in support of the Government’s humanitarian efforts in Rakhine State. Consultations will be made with the United Nations and the ICRC on detailed arrangement for effective humanitarian assistance in Rakhine.

The Government will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of civilians and the prevention of civilian causalities.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

20 March, 2020