THE ASEAN SECRETARIAT INVITES NATIONALS FROM MALAYSIA, MYANMAR, SINGAPORE, THAILAND AND VIET NAM TO APPLY FOR THE FOLLOWING POST: DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL OF ASEAN FOR COMMUNITY AND COOPERATE AFFAIRS

(8-6-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

The ASEAN Secretariat (ASEC) based in Jakarta, Indonesia is inviting qualified ASEAN nationals from Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam to apply for the position of Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN for Community and Cooperate Affairs (DSG CCA). Detail information including responsibilities and qualifications are available at https://asean.org/ opportunities/ vacancies-asec/.