Sundance Legislature and Entertainment Event သို့ မြန်မာကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ် တက်ရောက် (၂၄-၁-၂၀၂၅ ရက်)

(၂၄-၁-၂၀၂၅ ရက်၊ Salt Lake City)

မြန်မာကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ်ရုံး၊ လော့စ်အိန်ဂျယ်လိစ်မြို့မှ ကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ် ဒေါက်တာဇော်လင်းမောင်သည် The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ၏ ဖိတ်ကြားချက်အရ Utah ပြည်နယ်၊ Salt Lake City တွင် ၂၄-၁-၂၀၂၅ ရက်နေ့က ပြုလုပ်သည့် Sundance Legislature and Entertainment Event သို့ ပါဝင်တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ပါသည်။ အစီအစဉ်အရ ၂၄-၁-၂၀၂၅ ရက် နံနက်ပိုင်းတွင် Utah State Capitol အဆောက်အအုံ၌ ဒုတိယပြည်နယ်အုပ်ချုပ်ရေးမှူး Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson ၊ အထက်လွှတ်တော်ဥက္ကဋ္ဌ Mr. J. Stuart Adams ၊ အထက်လွှတ်တော်မှ President pro tempore Mr. Wayne A. Harper ၊ အထက်လွှတ်တော်မှ Executive Appropriations Vice Chair Mr. Scott D. Sandall နှင့် အထက်လွှတ်တော် လူနည်းစုခေါင်းဆောင် Mrs. Luz Escamilla တို့နှင့် တွေ့ဆုံခဲ့ပါသည်။ နေ့လယ်ပိုင်းတွင် World Trade Center ၏ President & CEO ဖြစ်သူ Mr. Jonathan Freedman နှင့် တွေ့ဆုံ၍ Why Utah စီးပွားရေးဆိုင်ရာဆွေးနွေးပွဲသို့လည်းကောင်း၊ Entertainment နှင့် Gaming Industries များမှ producer များမှ ၎င်းတို့၏အတွေ့အကြုံများ ရှင်းလင်းပြောကြားမှုသို့လည်းကောင်း ပါဝင်တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ပါသည်။

Sundance Legislature and Entertainment Event သို့ လော့အိန်ဂျယ်လိစ်မြို့အခြေစိုက် ထိုင်းကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ် Mr. Tor Saralamba ၊ Utah ပြည်နယ် Salt Lake City အခြေစိုက် မက္ကဆီကိုကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ် Mrs. Eduardo Baca Cuenca ၊ Colorado ပြည်နယ် Denver မြို့အခြေစိုက် ဂျပန်ကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ် Mr. Hiroyuki Okajima ၊ Utah ပြည်နယ် Salt Lake City အခြေစိုက် ဂျပန်ဂုဏ်ထူးဆောင်ကောင်စစ်ဝန် I Mrs. Jani IWAMOTO ၊ အခြားကောင်စစ်ဝန်ချုပ်ရုံးများမှ ကိုယ်စားလှယ်များ၊ The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ၏ International and Public Affairs မှ ညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူး Mr. Matthew Ball ၊ ညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူး Mr. Justin Harding ၊ လုပ်အားပေးများဖြစ်ကြသည့် Mr.Brian Shiozawa ၊ Mrs.Joye Shiozawa နှင့် အခြားအစီအစဉ်ဖြစ်မြောက်ရေးစီစဉ်သူများလည်း ပါဝင်တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြောင်းသိရှိရပါသည်။

