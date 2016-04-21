State Counsellor receives UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict







State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Daw Aung San Suu Kyi received the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict Ms Virginia Gamba, at 10 am on 14 January 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the role of peace process mediators with regard to children in armed conflict, implementation of Myanmar’s Child Rights Law, preventing grave violations against children during armed conflict, and reintegration of child victims of armed conflict to their respective communities.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

နိုင်ငံတော်၏အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်၊ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးနှင့် ကုလသမဂ္ဂ အတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်၏ ကလေးသူငယ်များနှင့် လက်နက်ကိုင်ပဋိပက္ခဆိုင်ရာ အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ်တို့ တွေ့ဆုံခဲ့ခြင်း

(၁၄-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်၊ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် ကုလသမဂ္ဂအတွင်းရေးမှူးချုပ်၏ ကလေးသူငယ်များနှင့် လက်နက်ကိုင်ပဋိပက္ခဆိုင်ရာ အထူးကိုယ်စားလှယ် Ms. Virginia Gamba ကို ၁၄-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နံနက် (၁၀၀၀) နာရီတွင် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့ပါသည်။

ယင်းသို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် လက်နက်ကိုင်ပဋိပက္ခအတွင်း ကလေးသူငယ်များနှင့်စပ်လျဉ်း၍၊ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေး လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်ဆိုင်ရာ စေ့စပ်ညှိနှိုင်းသူများ၏ အခန်းကဏ္ဍ၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ကလေးသူငယ် အခွင့်အရေးဆိုင်ရာ ဥပဒေအား အကောင်အထည်ဖော်ရေး၊ လက်နက်ကိုင်ပဋိပက္ခအတွင်း ကလေးသူငယ်များအား ကြီးလေးသော ကျူးလွန်မှုများအပေါ် တားဆီးကာကွယ်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စများနှင့် ထိခိုက်ခံရသည့် ကလေးသူငယ်များအား ၎င်းတို့၏ သက်ဆိုင်ရာအသိုက်အဝန်းများသို့ ပြန်လည်ပေါင်းစည်းရေးဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စရပ်များအပေါ် အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ် ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။