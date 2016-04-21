State Counsellor receives Kazakhstan Ambassador







Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, received Ms Raushan Yesbulatova, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar with residence in Bangkok at 11am on 6 February 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

At the meeting, they cordially exchanged views on matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation including culture and tourism sectors between Myanmar and Kazakhstan.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်နှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကာဇက်စတန် သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီးအား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၆-၂-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်နှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် ဗန်ကောက်မြို့အခြေစိုက် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကာဇက်စတန် သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီး H.E. Ms. Raushan Yesbulatova အား ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၆ ရက်နေ့ (၁၁:၀၀) နာရီတွင် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့သည်။

ထိုသို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် မြန်မာ-ကာဇက်စတန် နှစ်နိုင်ငံဆက်ဆံရေး၊ ယဉ်ကျေးမှုနှင့် ခရီးသွားလာရေးကဏ္ဍများ အပါအဝင် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု တိုးမြှင့်ရေးကိစ္စရပ်များကို အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ် ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။