State Counsellor receives delegation from IUCN Regional Hub for Asia-Oceania









Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, received the delegation led by Ms Aban Marker Kabraji, Regional Director of Asia and Director of IUCN Regional Hub for Asia-Oceania at 10 am on 4 March 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on the cooperation in the area of ecosystem sustainability, and environmental and biodiversity conservation between Myanmar and IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

The meeting was also attended by U Ohn Win, Union Minister for Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်က IUCN ၏ အာရှဆိုင်ရာ ဒေသတွင်းညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးနှင့် အာရှ-သမုဒ္ဒရာဒေသများဆိုင်ရာ ညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးဖြစ်သူအား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၄-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် ထိုင်းနိုင်ငံ၊ ဗန်ကောက်မြို့အခြေစိုက် International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) ၏ အာရှဆိုင်ရာ ဒေသတွင်းညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးနှင့် အာရှ-သမုဒ္ဒရာဒေသများဆိုင်ရာ ညွှန်ကြားရေးမှူးဖြစ်သူ Ms. Aban Marker Kabraji အား ၄-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ ၁၀၀၀ နာရီတွင် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့သည်။

ထိုသို့ တွေ့ဆုံစဉ်အတွင်း မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ဂေဟစနစ်ထိန်းသိမ်းစောင့်ရှောက်ရေး၊ ပတ်ဝန်းကျင်နှင့် ဇီဝမျိုးစုံမျိုးကွဲထိန်းသိမ်းရေးလုပ်ငန်းများအတွက် IUCN နှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်နေမှုများကို ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြသည်။

အဆိုပါ တွေ့ဆုံမှုသို့ သယံဇာတနှင့် သဘာဝပတ်ဝန်းကျင်ထိန်းသိမ်းရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဦးအုန်းဝင်းနှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနမှ အဆင့်မြင့်အရာရှိကြီးများလည်း တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရပါသည်။