State Counsellor receives Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of India





Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs, received Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) of India, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 18 February 2020 at 2 pm.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on matters pertaining to the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation including human resources development and natural disaster management.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

နိုင်ငံတော်၏အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်နှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီးက အိန္ဒိယ ရေတပ်ဦးစီးချုပ်အား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၁၈-၂-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်နှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် အိန္ဒိယ ရေတပ်ဦးစီးချုပ် Admiral Karambir Singh, PVSM, AVSM, ADC အား ၁၈-၂-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့ မွန်းလွဲ ၂ နာရီတွင် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံသည်။

ထိုသို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် လူ့စွမ်းအားအရင်းအမြစ် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေးနှင့် သဘာဝဘေးအန္တရာယ် စီမံခန့်ခွဲရေး အပါအဝင် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စရပ်များနှင့် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ဆက်ဆံရေး ပိုမိုတိုးမြှင့်သွားရေးတို့ကို အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ် ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။