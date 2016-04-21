State Counsellor receives Chief of Cambodian Armed Forces









Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar received H.E. General Vong Pisen, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Cambodian Armed Forces in his official visit to Myanmar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw on 14 January 2020 at 2 p.m.

During the meeting, the State Counsellor and the Commander-in-Chief cordially exchanged views on all-round bilateral cooperation to the mutual benefit of the two peoples.

They also discussed matters related to the enhancement of the close relationship existing between the two countries and peoples, collaboration in tourism sector, and commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and Cambodia.

Also present at the meeting were U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Senior Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of Cambodia to Myanmar and delegates from the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

နိုင်ငံတော်၏အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်က ချစ်ကြည်ရေးခရီးရောက်ရှိနေသော ကမ္ဘောဒီးယား ဘုရင့်တပ်မတော် ကာကွယ်ရေးဦးစီးချုပ်အား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၁၄-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ ချစ်ကြည်ရေးခရီး ရောက်ရှိနေသော ကမ္ဘောဒီးယား ဘုရင့်တပ်မတော် ကာကွယ်ရေးဦးစီးချုပ် General VONG PISEN အား ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁၄ ရက်နေ့ (၁၄၀၀) နာရီအချိန်တွင် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ နေပြည်တော်၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့သည်။

ထိုသို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် နှစ်နိုင်ငံပြည်သူများ၏ အကျိုးစီးပွားအတွက် နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား ကဏ္ဍစုံ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများအပေါ် ရင်းနှီးပွင့်လင်းစွာ အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြပါသည်။ ထို့ပြင် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ပြည်သူများအကြား ရှိရင်းစွဲချစ်ကြည်ရင်းနှီးမှု မြှင့်တင်ရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား ခရီးသွားလုပ်ငန်း ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု တိုးမြှင့်ရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံ သံတမန်အဆက်အသွယ် တည်ထောင်မှု (၆၅) နှစ်မြောက် အထိမ်းအမှတ် အခမ်းအနားများ ကျင်းပသွားရေး ကိစ္စရပ်များကို ရင်းနှီးပွင့်လင်းစွာ ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

အဆိုပါအစည်းအဝေးသို့ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနမှ အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန် ဦးစိုးဟန်၊ အဆင့်မြင့်အရာရှိကြီးများ၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကမ္ဘောဒီးယားသံအမတ်ကြီးနှင့် ကမ္ဘောဒီးယား ဘုရင့်တပ်မတော်မှ ကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့ဝင်များ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။