State Counsellor receives Ambassador of Kingdom of Cambodia





Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar received Mr Chhouk Bunna, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Cambodia to Myanmar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw on 14 January 2020 at 11 a.m.

During the meeting, they discussed to enhance cooperation in various sectors, including existing bilateral relations and cooperation through exchanges of high level visits, commemoration of the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and to promote tourism cooperation not only between the two countries but also in the region.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

နိုင်ငံတော်၏အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်က မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကမ္ဘောဒီးယားသံအမတ်ကြီးအား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

(၁၄-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကမ္ဘောဒီးယားသံအမတ်ကြီး H.E. Mr. CHHOUK Bunna အား ၁၄-၁-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့၊ ၁၁:၀၀ နာရီအချိန်တွင် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ နေပြည်တော်၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ ခဲ့သည်။

ယင်းသို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် မြန်မာ-ကမ္ဘောဒီးယား နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား ရှိရင်းစွဲချစ်ကြည်ရင်းနှီးမှု မြှင့်တင်ရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား အဆင့်မြင့်ခရီးစဉ်များမှတစ်ဆင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ တိုးမြှင့်ရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံ သံတမန်အဆက်အသွယ် တည်ထောင်မှု (၆၅) နှစ်မြောက် အထိမ်းအမှတ် အခမ်းအနားများ ကျင်းပရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြားနှင့် ဒေသတွင်း ခရီးသွားလုပ်ငန်း ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု တိုးမြှင့်ရေးတို့အပါအဝင် ကဏ္ဍစုံ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု တိုးမြှင့်ရေးကိစ္စရပ်များကို ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရပါသည်။