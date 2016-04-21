State Counsellor, Japanese politicians hold talks over bilateral relations, development programmes







State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Daw Aung San Suu Kyi received Mr Yamaguchi Natsuo, the Upper House MP and the Chief Representative of Komeito party which is a partner of the current coalition government, at her residence in Bahan Township, Yangon, on 23 December afternoon.

During the meeting, the delegation, accompanied by Japanese Ambassador to Myanmar Mr Ichiro Maruyama, held talks on promotion of bilateral relations, business and investment, tourism, infrastructure development, future socioeconomic development programmes for Myanmar, assistance for peace, national reconciliation and democratic transitions of Myanmar and developments in Rakhine State.

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်ထံ ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံ အထက်လွှတ်တော်အမတ်နှင့် ညွန့်ပေါင်းအစိုးရအဖွဲ့မှ Komeito ပါတီ၏ Chief Representative ဖြစ်သူ Mr. Yamaguchi Natsuo ဦးဆောင်သော ကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့ လာရောက်တွေ့ဆုံ

(၂၃-၁၂-၂၀၁၉ ရက်၊ ရန်ကုန်မြို့)

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ်၊ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်အား ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံ အထက်လွှတ်တော်အမတ်နှင့် ညွန့်ပေါင်းအစိုးရအဖွဲ့မှ Komeito ပါတီ၏ Chief Representative ဖြစ်သူ Mr. Yamaguchi Natsuo ဦးဆောင်သော ကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့သည် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ဂျပန်သံအမတ်ကြီး မစ္စတာ အိချီရော့ မာရုယာမ နှင့်အတူ ယနေ့ညနေ ၃ နာရီတွင် ရန်ကုန်မြို့၊ ဗဟန်းမြို့နယ်၊ တက္ကသိုလ်ရိပ်သာလမ်း၊ ခြံအမှတ် (၅၄) နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် နေအိမ်သို့ လာရောက်တွေ့ဆုံသည်။

ထို့သို့တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် မြန်မာ-ဂျပန် နှစ်နိုင်ငံဆက်ဆံရေး ဆက်လက် တိုးမြှင့်သွားရေး၊ စီးပွားရေးနှင့် ရင်းနှီးမြှပ်နှံမှု၊ ကမ္ဘာလှည့်ခရီးသွားလုပ်ငန်း၊ အခြေခံအဆောက်အဦ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေးအပါအဝင် အကျိုးတူ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ မြှင့်တင်သွားရေး၊ မြန်မာပြည်သူများ၏ လူမှုဘဝ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေးအတွက် ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံမှ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှု အကူအညီများ ဆက်လက်ပံ့ပိုး ကူညီသွားရေး၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးနှင့် အမျိုးသားပြန်လည်သင့်မြတ်ရေးနှင့် ဒီမိုကရေစီအသွင်ကူးပြောင်းရေး လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များတွင် ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံမှ ဆက်လက်အကူအညီ ပေးအပ်သွားရေးနှင့် ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ် နောက်ဆုံးဖြစ်ပေါ်တိုးတက်မှု အခြေအနေများနှင့်စပ်လျဉ်း၍ ရင်းနှီးပွင့်လင်းစွာ ဆွေးနွေးအမြင်ချင်း ဖလှယ်ခဲ့ကြကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။