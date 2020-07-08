State Counsellor delivers a Video Statement at the Global Leaders’ Day Event during the ILO Global Summit on Covid-19 and the World of Work

(Nay Pyi Taw, 8th July 2020)

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar delivered a video Statement at the Global Leaders’ Day Event during the ILO Global Summit on Covid-19 and the World of Work, which was held via video conference today.

The Global Leaders’ Day Event of the ILO Global Summit was chaired by Mr. Guy Ryder, Director-General of the ILO who delivered an opening remarks. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, and the Heads of State and Government from 55 member states of ILO also contributed Video Statements for the event.

In her statement to the Summit, the State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi highlighted the impacts of the COVID-19 on the vulnerable groups and workers, in particular women. She stressed the need to strike a balance between the twin objectives, protecting the health of workers, and taking measures to ensure that their business can keep running. She apprised the meeting of the Myanmar Government’s efforts in responding to COVID-19 pandemic and to reduce the impacts of the pandemic on the economy, labour market and livelihoods. She stated that Myanmar has taken a “Whole-of-Nation” approach, mobilising the strength of its people, strong voluntarism, charity and sharing spirit. As a result, she stated that Myanmar has to date managed to keep the virus under control.

The State Counsellor also added that the government has made every effort to bring back all its migrant workers who are facing difficulties in foreign lands and to create job opportunities for them by initiating labour-intensive projects in the construction and agriculture sectors. She also informed that Myanmar is determined to follow up the recommendations of the ILO Centenary Declaration, in particular protection of labour rights, and explained how Myanmar responds to COVID-19 by following the policy framework based on the four key pillars suggested by the ILO. The State Counsellor concluded by stressing the need for global cooperation that delivers concrete actions in response to the common challenges facing the Future of Work.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Nay Pyi Taw

8 July 2020.