State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi receives the visiting Japanese Foreign Minister Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs













(Nay Pyi Taw, 24th August 2020)

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs received and held a bilateral meeting with Mr. MOTEGI Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan who is on an official visit to Myanma at (1400) hrs on 24-8-2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

U Thaung Tun, Union Minister for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation, Permanent Secretary, and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as Mr. Ichiro Maruyama, Japanse Ambassador to Myanmar and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan also attended the meeting.

At the meeting, they cordially exchanged views on promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation between Myanmar and Japan, Japan’s continued support to Myanmar in the fight against the COVID-19, continued arrangements of relief flights for citizens of both countries and gradual reopening of cross-border travel between Myanmar and Japan, sending an observer team and Japan’s assistance for the general elections to be held in November in Myanmar, Japan’s continued support for Myanmar Government’s efforts for democratization, peace and national reconciliation processes, plans to cooperate between Myanmar and Japan to facilitate the rapid economic recovery of Myanmar in the post COVID-19 period, further enhancement of investment and cooperation between Myanmar and Japan.

On Rakhine, the Japanese Foreign Minister stated their understanding on the complexities of Rakhine issue and expressed Japan’s willingness to continue extending support to Myanmar’s own initiatives including efforts for fostering harmony and stability in both communities. The State Counsellor stated that the most valuable support is to assist the Myanmar government in strengthening its own capacity to resolve its challenges. She, therefore, thanked Japan for its support in capacity building of security and administrative sectors in Rakhine State. Furthermore, the two sides also cordially exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, the two sides reached agreement to continue discussion in mid September to reciprocally allow the resident track programme after reviewing the situation of the COVID-19. Both sides will also continue to negotiate to relax restrictions for the entry of Myanmar technicians and businessmen to Japan under business track program and for the entry into Japan of Myanmar scholarship recipients of the Japanese Goverenment’s sponsored programme.