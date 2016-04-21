State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi receives Mr. Ola Almgren, UN Resident Coordinator for Myanmar





State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi received Mr. Ola Almgren, UN Resident Coordinator for Myanmar, at 1400 hrs on 23 March 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

At the meeting, they exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Myanmar and the United Nations based on mutual trust, enhancing cooperation with the United Nations including international partners in the provision of humanitarian assistance and granting improved humanitarian access, to streamline travel authorization procedures for the UN staff to speed up the process, to support Myanmar in the implementation of the Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan (MSDP), and to provide assistance to Myanmar’s prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also present at the meeting were the Union Minister for the Office of the State Counsellor U Kyaw Tint Swe, the Union Minister for International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin and the officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 23 March 2020

နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကုလသမဂ္ဂ ဌာနေညှိနှိုင်းရေးမှူးဖြစ်သူ Mr. Ola Almgren အား လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံ

၁။ နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်သည် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ကုလသမဂ္ဂ ဌာနေညှိနှိုင်းရေးမှူးဖြစ်သူ Mr. Ola Almgren အား

၂၃-၃-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့၊ ၁၄၀၀ နာရီ တွင် နေပြည်တော်ရှိ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ လက်ခံတွေ့ဆုံခဲ့ပါသည်။

၂။ ထိုသို့ တွေ့ဆုံစဉ် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံနှင့် ကုလသမဂ္ဂအကြား အပြန်အလှန် ယုံကြည်မှုဖြင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု မြှင့်တင်ရေး၊ လူသားချင်း စာနာထောက်ထားမှု အကူအညီများ သွားရောက်ပေးအပ်ရာတွင် နိုင်ငံတကာ လူသားချင်းစာနာ ထောက်ထားမှုဆိုင်ရာ မိတ်ဖက်များအပါအဝင် ကုလသမဂ္ဂနှင့် ပိုမိုပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်သွားရေး၊ ကုလသမဂ္ဂ ဝန်ထမ်းများအား ခရီးသွားလာခွင့်ပြုသည့် လုပ်ငန်းစဉ် ပိုမိုမြန်ဆန် ချောမွေ့စေရေးအတွက် လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များကို ပြန်လည်သုံးသပ်ရေး၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ရေရှည်တည်တံ့ခိုင်မြဲပြီး ဟန်ချက်ညီသော ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှု စီမံကိန်း (MSDP) အကောင်အထည်ဖော်ရေးအတွက် ကုလသမဂ္ဂမှ ကူညီပံ့ပိုးပေးရေးနှင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံမှ ဆောင်ရွက်လျက်ရှိသည့် COVID-19 ရောဂါကာကွယ်တားဆီးမှု လုပ်ငန်းများတွင် ကုလသမဂ္ဂမှ အကူအညီပေးရေးတို့နှင့် စပ်လျဉ်း၍ အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ် ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

၃။ အဆိုပါ တွေ့ဆုံမှုသို့ နိုင်ငံတော်အတိုင်ပင်ခံရုံးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဉီးကျော်တင့်ဆွေ၊ အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထောင်စုဝန်ကြီး ဉီးကျော်တင်နှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနမှ တာဝန်ရှိပုဂ္ဂိုလ်များလည်း တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေပြည်တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မတ်လ၂၃ ရက်