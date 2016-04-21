State Counsellor attends 2nd oral proceedings of Myanmar vs The Gambia at ICJ, The Hague







State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, as the Union Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Agent of Myanmar, attended the second oral proceedings’ first session on the third day of The Gambia against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice at The Hague, Netherlands, at 10 am local time on 12 December.

It was also attended by Union Ministers U Kyaw Tint Swe, and U Kyaw Tin, Myanmar Ambassador to the Netherlands and Belgium U Soe Lin Han and delegation, local and foreign lawyers for the Myanmar government and members of legal support group.

The second session of Myanmar’s oral proceedings was also held at 4:30 pm local time.

Myanmar expats in the Netherlands and other foreign countries who came to support the State Counsellor cheered and gave her moral support outside the ICJ on the third day of oral proceedings.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar