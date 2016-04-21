Seventh Myanmar-Japan Human Rights Dialogue held in Nay Pyi Taw





The Seventh Myanmar-Japan Human Rights Dialogue was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw, on 21 February 2020. U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar and Mr Osamu Yamanaka, Deputy Assistant Minister and Ambassador in charge of UN Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, co-chaired the dialogue.

During the dialogue, the two sides cordially exchanged views on a wide range of human rights related issues, including matters pertaining to the government efforts on addressing the situation in Rakhine State comprising repatriation process, cooperation with the UNDP, UNHCR and ASEAN, peace process, enhancement of technical cooperation in the fields of promotion and protection of human rights and cooperation in the United Nations and internatinal fora.

Present at the meeting were senior officals from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population, Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and Ministry of Planning, Finance and Industry and officials concerned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and the Japanese Embassy in Yangon.

Following the meeting, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a working lunch in honour of the visiting Japanese delegation at the Thingaha Hotel, Nay Pyi Taw.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar

သတ္တမအကြိမ်မြောက် မြန်မာ-ဂျပန်လူ့အခွင့်အရေးဆွေးနွေးပွဲ ကျင်းပခဲ့

(၂၁-၂-၂၀၂၀ ရက်၊ နေပြည်တော်)

သတ္တမအကြိမ် မြန်မာ-ဂျပန် လူ့အခွင့်အရေးဆွေးနွေးပွဲကို ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၂၁ ရက်တွင် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ နေပြည်တော်၌ ကျင်းပပြုလုပ်ခဲ့ပါသည်။ ဆွေးနွေးပွဲတွင် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန် ဦးစိုးဟန်နှင့် ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ဒုတိယ လက်ထောက်ဝန်ကြီးနှင့် ကုလသမဂ္ဂရေးရာ တာဝန်ခံသံအမတ်ကြီး မစ္စတာ Osamu YAMANAKA တို့က ပူးတွဲသဘာပတိများအဖြစ် ဆောင်ရွက်ခဲ့သည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲတွင် မြန်မာ-ဂျပန်နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား လူ့အခွင့်အရေးဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စရပ်များကို ရင်းနှီး ပွင့်လင်းစွာ အမြင်ချင်းဖလှယ် ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြပါသည်။ ယင်းသို့ဆွေးနွေးရာတွင် နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများ ပြန်လည်လက်ခံရေးအပါအဝင် ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်အရေးကိစ္စ ဖြေရှင်းရေးအတွက် မြန်မာအစိုးရ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းဆောင်ရွက်နေမှုများ၊ UNDP နှင့် UNHCR အပါအဝင် ကုလသမဂ္ဂအဖွဲ့အစည်းများ၊ အာဆီယံအဖွဲ့ကြီးနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်နေသည့် လုပ်ငန်းရပ်များ၊ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးလုပ်ငန်းစဉ်၊ လူ့အခွင့်အရေးမြှင့်တင်ရေးနှင့် ကာကွယ်ရေးတို့အတွက် နည်းပညာပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများနှင့် ကုလသမဂ္ဂမျက်နှာစာ အပါအဝင် နိုင်ငံတကာမျက်နှာစာတွင် နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု မြှင့်တင်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စရပ်များကိုလည်း ဆွေးနွေးခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲသို့ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ပြည်ထဲရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ကာကွယ်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ရင်းနှီးမြှုပ်နှံမှုနှင့် နိုင်ငံခြားစီးပွားဆက်သွယ်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ အလုပ်သမား၊ လူဝင်မှုကြီးကြပ်ရေးနှင့် ပြည်သူ့အင်အားဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ လူမှုဝန်ထမ်း၊ ကယ်ဆယ်ရေးနှင့် ပြန်လည်နေရာချထားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနနှင့် စီမံကိန်း၊ ဘဏ္ဍာရေးနှင့် စက်မှုဝန်ကြီးဌာနတို့မှ အဆင့်မြင့်ကိုယ်စားလှယ်များ၊ ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနနှင့် ရန်ကုန်မြို့ရှိ ဂျပန်သံရုံးတို့မှ တာဝန်ရှိသူများလည်း ပါဝင်တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

ဆွေးနွေးပွဲအပြီးတွင် နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ အမြဲတမ်းအတွင်းဝန်သည် ဂျပန်နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၊ ဒုတိယလက်ထောက်ဝန်ကြီးနှင့် ကိုယ်စားလှယ်အဖွဲ့အား နေပြည်တော်ရှိ သင်္ဂဟဟိုတယ်၌ အလုပ်သဘော နေ့လယ်စာဖြင့် တည်ခင်းဧည့်ခံခဲ့ကြောင်း သိရှိရသည်။