President U Win Myint sends message of sympathy to PRC President

U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, has sent a message of sympathy on 3 February 2020, to H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, for the loss of lives due to the recent outbreak of the 2019 nCov Virus epidemic in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

In his message, the President expressed his belief that under the able leadership of H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping along with the solidarity of the Chinese people and its advanced medical technology, the People’s Republic of China will be able to successfully contain the outbreak of the epidemic and overcome the difficulties at the shortest possible time. Moreover, Myanmar also expresses its readiness to work with China in finding ways to overcome this virus outbreak.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Dated, 3 February 2020

သတင်းထုတ်ပြန်ချက်

တရုတ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ၊ ဝူဟန်မြို့မှ စတင်၍ လတ်တလော ဖြစ်ပွားလျက်ရှိသည့် 2019-nCov Virus အဆုတ်ရောင်ရောဂါကြောင့် တရုတ်ပြည်သူများ အသက်ဆုံးရှုံးမှုများ ဖြစ်ပေါ်လျက်ရှိနေခြင်းအတွက် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတ ဦးဝင်းမြင့်ထံမှ တရုတ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ၊ သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ရှီကျင့်ဖျင်ထံသို့ စာနာထောက်ထားကြောင်း သဝဏ်လွှာကို ၃-၂-၂၀၂၀ ရက်နေ့တွင် ပေးပို့ခဲ့သည်။

အဆိုပါ သဝဏ်လွှာတွင် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့် အဆင့်မြင့်ကျန်းမာရေးဆိုင်ရာ နည်းပညာများကို ပိုင်ဆိုင်ထားသည့်အတွက် ယခုဖြစ်ပွားလျက်ရှိသည့် ကူးစက်ရောဂါ ထိန်းချုပ်ရေးနှင့် ဆက်လက် မပြန့်ပွားရေးကို အမြန်ဆုံး အောင်မြင်စွာ ဆောင်ရွက်နိုင်မည်ဟု ယုံကြည်ပါကြောင်း၊ သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ရှီကျင့်ဖျင်၏ ဦးဆောင်မှု အောက်တွင် တရုတ်ပြည်သူများ၏ စည်းလုံးညီညွတ်မှုနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းပါဝင်မှုများကြောင့် လက်ရှိရင်ဆိုင်ကြုံတွေ့ နေရသည့် အခက်အခဲများကို အောင်မြင်စွာ ကျော်လွှားသွားနိုင်မည်ဟုလည်း အပြည့်အဝ ယုံကြည်ပါကြောင်း၊ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့်လည်း ယင်းအခက်အခဲကို ဖြေရှင်းရန်အတွက် နည်းလမ်းများ ရှာဖွေရာတွင် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံနှင့်အတူ လက်တွဲဆောင်ရွက်သွားမည်ဖြစ်ကြောင်း ဖော်ပြပါရှိသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၃ ရက်