President, State Counsellor exchange congratulatory messages with Nepali President, PM over 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

U Win Myint, President and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, exchanged congratulatory messages with the Rt. Hon. Mrs. Bidya Devi Bhandari, President and the Rt. Hon. Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, respectively, on the occasion of the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal which falls on 19 March 2020.

Dated: 19 March 2020

၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မတ်လ ၁၉ ရက်နေ့တွင် ကျရောက်သည့် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်နှင့် နီပေါဖက်ဒရယ်ဒီမိုကရက်တစ် သမ္မတနိုင်ငံတို့အကြား သံတမန်ဆက်သွယ်မှု ထူထောင်သည့် နှစ် (၆၀) ပြည့် အခါသမယအား ဂုဏ်ပြုသောအားဖြင့် နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတ ဦးဝင်းမြင့်နှင့် နီပေါနိုင်ငံ သမ္မတ မစ္စစ် ဘီဒီယာ ဒေဗီ ဘန်ဒါရီ တို့သည်လည်းကောင်း၊ နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်နှင့် နီပေါနိုင်ငံ ဝန်ကြီးချုပ် မစ္စတာ ကေ၊ ပီ၊ ရှာမာ အိုလီ တို့သည်လည်းကောင်း ဝမ်းမြောက်ကြောင်းသဝဏ်လွှာများ အသီးသီး အပြန်အလှန် ပေးပို့ခဲ့ကြသည်။

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မတ်လ ၁၉ ရက်။