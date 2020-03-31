Permanent Secretary U Soe Han participates in the First Video Conference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group (ACCWG) on Public Health Emergencies







(31-3-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

Myanmar Delegation led by U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar participated in the First Video Conference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) today at 8:30 a.m. at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

At the Video Conference, the meeting discussed and exchanged views on ASEAN’s existing efforts and cooperative measures in addressing the COVID-19 and each Member State’s national measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic, exchanging information and sharing best practices in the fight against the pandemic, strengthening coordinated and collective actions and addressing the impacts of COVID-19, establishing the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund as well as preparations for the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting and the proposed Special ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting and Special ASEAN Plus Three Leaders’ Meeting on COVID-19.

Present at the Video Conference were representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture, Ministry of Health and Sports, Ministry of Information, Ministry of Transport and Communications and Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population.