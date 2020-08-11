Permanent Secretary U Soe Han co-chairs the 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue held via video conference





(11-8-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs U Soe Han participated in the 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue which was held via video conference at 7:30 a.m. today from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

The Meeting was co-chaired by U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, Country Coordinator for the ASEAN-Canada Dialogue Relations and Mr. Paul Thoppil, Assistant Deputy Minister for Asia-Pacific of Global Affairs of Canada. The Meeting was attended by Senior Officials from ASEAN Member States and Canada, and the Deputy Secretary-General for ASEAN Political-Security Community of the ASEAN Secretariat.

At the Meeting, the Senior Officials discussed and exchanged views on developments in ASEAN and Canada including its responses to COVID-19, possible areas of cooperation to strengthen the ASEAN-Canada Dialogue Relations and regional and international developments. Under agenda on the review and future direction of ASEAN-Canada Cooperation, Permanent Secretary U Soe Han led the discussion on the Initiative for ASEAN Integration (IAI). He apprised the Meeting of the developments in the implementation of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration Work Plan III (2016-2020) and encouraged continued cooperation in the implementation of the Initiative for ASEAN Integration Work Plan IV (2021-2025).

Present at the Meeting were senior officials from the ASEAN Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.