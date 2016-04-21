Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls in Ambassador of Bangladesh to Myanmar

U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar called in H.E. Mr. Manjurul Karim Khan Chowdhury, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Myanmar, at 1500 hrs on 28 January 2020 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw.

During the meeting, the Permanent Secretary drew the attention of the Bangladeshi Ambassador to the Press Release recently issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh with a misleading title mentioning that that “the ICJ ordered Myanmar to “stop” genocidal acts”. He told the Ambassador that in fact, the ICJ indicated Myanmar to take all measures to “prevent” the genocidal acts in accordance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The Court also reaffirmed, among others, that the decision in no way prejudge the questions relating to the merits of the case filed by Gambia against Myanmar.

The Permanent Secretary therefore objected to the Bangladesh’s intentional distortion of the decision of the Court on the case against Myanmar. Such disinformation can cause misunderstanding on Myanmar by the International Community and it would in no way contribute to promoting bilateral relations and in advancing the repatriation process.

The Permanent Secretary also reiterated Myanmar’s readiness to receive the verified displaced persons and Myanmar’s repeated request to the Bangladeshi side for the expeditious repatriation of the verified displaced persons including Hindus who clearly expressed their willingness to return. He also reaffirmed his concurrence to resuming of the next meeting of Myanmar-Bangladesh Joint Working Group on the Repatriation of Displaced Persons at a mutually convenient date.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated, 28 January 2020