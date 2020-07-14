Permanent Representative of Myanmar stresses that Myanmar is committed to working together with all those who share its desire to ensure full enjoyment of human rights by all people

Permanent Representative of Myanmar U Kyaw Moe Tun made a statement on 13 July 2020 during the Interactive Dialogue with Mr. Thomas H. Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, held on 13 and 14 July 2020 at the 44th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

In his statement, the Permanent Representative highlighted that peace and national reconciliation are the top priority of the Government and significant progress has been made as a result of the relentless efforts. While talking about the efforts for the successful peace process, he informed the Council that the fourth session of the 21st Century Panglong Conference is scheduled to take place in August this year in Nay Pyi Taw in accordance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

He stated that sustainable peace and sustainable development are the two sides of the same coin which are inevitable factors in achieving democracy and realization of human rights in Myanmar. He said that Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan (MSDP) was developed in line with the SDGs and underscored the importance of bringing responsible investment into the country by balancing business development and protection of human rights.

Stressing the fact that human rights are fundamental to peace, security and development, he informed the Council that the Government is constantly making its utmost efforts for promotion and protection of human rights in all areas, inter alia, child’s rights, women’s rights, rights of persons with disabilities, ethnic and minority rights, religious rights, and right to information.

Speaking of the upcoming General Elections, he stated that election is the essence of democracy. He informed the Council that the General Elections will be held on 8 November 2020 and local and international election observers are invited to participate in observing the General Elections. In addition, he added that five basic principles for holding the upcoming 2020 General Elections has been set up, namely, to be held in free, fair, credible, transparent and the will of the people to be reflected on the result of the elections. The Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates was signed by political parties, he said. Furthermore, he apprised the Council that steps are being taken to address the spread of hate speech on social media.

In addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted that the Government has taken a whole-of-nation approach to combat the COVID-19 pandemic with the principle of “leaving no one behind”. Preparedness Plan was adopted for the prevention and control of a possible COVID-19 outbreak at 128 IDP camps across the country on 28 March 2020 and aid programme for people with no regular income was introduced, he said. Moreover, he apprised the Council that the Government is also striving to mitigate the economic impacts by establishing a dedicated COVID-19 Fund and by implementing the COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan (CERP).

He underscored that country-specific mandates of the Human Rights Council will not create a constructive and genuine dialogue with the concerned country in solving the human rights challenges. Myanmar firmly believes that the UPR is the most suitable mechanism to address human rights issues, as it provides equal voice and equal point of view from all UN member states, he stressed. Also, he informed that Myanmar’s third cycle of UPR will be held during the 37th UPR working group meeting and preparation is being made to submit the report.

Turning to the mandates of the Special Procedures Mandate Holders (SPMH), he highlighted the need to pursue their mandates in an impartial and objective manner with good faith to recommend for improving human rights situation of a country. He also added that it is of paramount importance that they strictly adhere to the code of conduct of SPMH as well as discharge their duties with professionalism. In addition, understanding the history of a country, diversity of the nation, complexity of the issues, and comprehending reality and challenges on the ground are also equally important for fruitful cooperation between the country concerned and the special rapporteur, he said.

He reiterated that the promotion and protection of human rights can only be achieved through dialogue and cooperation, based on the principles of universality, impartiality, objectivity, and non-selectivity. He concluded by stressing that Myanmar is resolute to achieve its goal of building a democratic federal union and committed to working together with all those who share Myanmar’s desire to ensure full enjoyment of human rights by all people.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

14 July 2020