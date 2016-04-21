Myanmar, Vietnamese Leaders exchange congratulatory messages on 45th Anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, exchanged a congratulatory message with H.E. Mr. Nguyen PhuTrong, President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, on the occasion of the 45th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam which falls on 28 May 2020.

On the same occasion, DawAung San SuuKyi, State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar also exchanged a congratulatory messagewith H.E. Mr. Nguyen XuanPhuc, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated, 28 May 2020

မြန်မာနိုင်ငံနှင့် ဗီယက်နမ်ဆိုရှယ်လစ်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံတို့အကြား သံတမန်ဆက်သွယ်မှုထူထောင်သည့် (၄၅) နှစ်မြောက် အခါသမယတွင် ဝမ်းမြောက်ကြောင်း သဝဏ်လွှာများ အပြန်အလှန်ပေးပို့

၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မေလ ၂၈ ရက်နေ့တွင် ကျရောက်သော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်နှင့် ဗီယက်နမ် ဆိုရှယ်လစ်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံတို့အကြား သံတမန် ဆက်သွယ်မှုထူထောင်သည့် (၄၅) နှစ်မြောက် အခါသမယတွင် နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတဦးဝင်းမြင့်နှင့် ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံသမ္မတ မစ္စတာငုယင်ဖူးကျောင့်တို့သည်လည်းကောင်း၊ နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်နှင့် ဗီယက်နမ်နိုင်ငံဝန်ကြီးချုပ် မစ္စတာငုယင်စွမ်းဖုတို့သည်လည်းကောင်း ဝမ်းမြောက်ကြောင်းသဝဏ်လွှာများ အသီးသီး အပြန်အလှန်ပေးပို့ခဲ့ကြသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေပြည်တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မေလ ၂၈ ရက်