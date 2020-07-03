Myanmar Permanent Representative delivers a statement at the 67th session of the Trade and Development Board of UNCTAD





(Geneva, 3 July 2020)

The first segment of the 67th session of the Trade and Development Board of UNCTAD was held from 2 to 3 July 2020 in a virtual format in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the session, the Secretary-General of UNCTAD briefed the activities of UNCTAD in the year 2019, and the Deputy Secretary-General of UNCTAD highlighted the current and future works of UNCTAD to support States in the areas of trade and industries during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on its three main pillars – (a) consensus-building, by providing a platform for intergovernmental debates, (b) policy-oriented analysis, and (c) technical cooperation.

The Permanent Representative of Myanmar U Kyaw Moe Tun delivered a statement on behalf of Least Developed Countries (LDC) and a national statement, respectively.

While delivering the national statement, he stressed that COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the existing challenges many countries are facing especially in the areas of economic development. He further stated that amidst multitude of challenges, maintaining the integrity of domestic and regional supply chains must be among the highest priorities that countries should place. He apprised the Board of the COVID-19 Economic Relief Plan (CERP) of Myanmar to mitigate impact on macroeconomy, households and businesses. Stressing the importance of digital economy and development of productive capacities, he urged development partners to continue extending their helping hands to the countries in need to enhance its productive capacities and build a resilient economy. While commending the initiatives and coordinated efforts of UNCTAD in the time of crisis, he also thanks UNCATD for its activities in Myanmar, particularly in the areas of formulating e-commerce strategy and the technical cooperation.

Furthermore, he said that “Time is of the essence and we cannot put aside normal or routine activities and ongoing projects, in parallel we all double our efforts for addressing new challenges posed by the pandemic in a coordinated and effective manner”. He concluded by saying that “we always value the work of UNCTAD which plays a vital role in supporting economic development in countries. Therefore, we would like to request UNCTAD to continue its technical support, capacity building and policy guidance to developing countries not only to address the challenges posed by the pandemic, also to strike for the achievement of sustainable development goals”.