The Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has agreed to the proposed appointment of Mrs. Fatoumata Balde as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar with residence in New Delhi.

Mrs Fatoumata Balde obtained a Bachelor Degree in Literature from Gamal Abdel Nasser University of Conakry in 1985. She also studied Projects Management at the Atlanta Management Institute in Atlanta, USA in 1991 and Leadership and Management of Financial Resources at the Washington International Management Institute in Washington, D.C., USA in 2001. In 1989, she started her career as Research Officer at the Ministry of International Cooperation. From 2006 to 2010, she served as Chief of Department for Partnership, Innovating, Financing and Coordination for Assistance at the Ministry. From 2010 to 2014, she was an advisor to the President of the Republic for International Cooperation. In February 2014, she was promoted as Minister, Advisor to the President of the Republic for International Cooperation. From 2015 to 2018, she served as Ambassador of Guinea to Germany. Since September 2018, she has been serving as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Guinea to India.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated, 11 February 2020

မစ္စစ် ဖာတူမာတာ ဘားလ်ဒေးအား နယူးဒေလီမြို့အခြေစိုက် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်ဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန်လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ဂီနီသမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ခန့်အပ်ရန် သဘောတူ

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်အစိုးရသည် မစ္စစ် ဖာတူမာတာ ဘားလ်ဒေးအား နယူးဒေလီမြို့အခြေစိုက် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်ဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန်လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ဂီနီသမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ခန့်အပ်ရန် အဆိုပြုချက်ကို သဘောတူပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

မစ္စစ် ဖာတူမာတာ ဘားလ်ဒေးသည် ကွန်နာခရီ ဂယ်မော(လ်) အ(ဘ်)ဒယ် နာဆာ တက္ကသိုလ်မှ ၁၉၈၅ ခုနှစ်တွင် ဝိဇ္ဇာဘွဲ့ (စာပေ)ကို ရရှိခဲ့သည်။ ၎င်းသည် ၁၉၉၁ ခုနှစ်တွင် အမေရိကန်ပြည်ထောင်စု၊ အတ္တလန်တာ စီမံခန့်ခွဲမှုကျောင်း၌ စီမံခန့်ခွဲမှုပညာရပ်နှင့် ၂၀၀၁ ခုနှစ်တွင် ဝါရှင်တန်ဒီစီရှိ ဝါရှင်တန် နိုင်ငံတကာစီမံခန့်ခွဲမှုကျောင်း၌ ငွေကြေးအရင်းအမြစ်များ စီမံခန့်ခွဲမှုနှင့် ခေါင်းဆောင်မှုပညာ ဘာသာရပ်တို့ကို လေ့လာဆည်းပူးခဲ့သည်။ ၎င်းသည် ၁၉၈၉ ခုနှစ်တွင် အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန၌ သုတေသနအရာရှိအဖြစ်နှင့် ၂၀၀၆ ခုနှစ်မှ ၂၀၁၀ ပြည့်နှစ်အထိ အစုအစပ်လုပ်ငန်း၊ ငွေကြေးဆိုင်ရာ တီထွင်ဆန်းသစ်ရေးနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းညှိနှိုင်းရေးဌာန၏ ဌာနအကြီးအကဲအဖြစ် တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်ခဲ့သည်။ ၎င်းသည် ၂၀၁၀ ပြည့်နှစ်မှ ၂၀၁၄ ခုနှစ်အထိ အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ သမ္မတ၏ အကြံပေးပုဂ္ဂိုလ်အဖြစ်နှင့် ၂၀၁၄ ခုနှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလတွင် အပြည်ပြည်ဆိုင်ရာ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ သမ္မတ၏ အကြံပေးပုဂ္ဂိုလ်၊ သံအမတ်အဖြစ်လည်းကောင်း တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်ခဲ့သည်။ မစ္စစ် ဖာတူမာတာ ဘားလ်ဒေးသည် ၂၀၁၅ ခုနှစ်မှ ၂၀၁၈ ခုနှစ်အထိ ဂျာမနီနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ဂီနီသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်ခဲ့ပြီး၊ ၂၀၁၈ ခုနှစ်၊ စက်တင်ဘာလမှစ၍ အိန္ဒိယနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ ဂီနီသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်လျက်ရှိသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေပြည်တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၁၁ ရက်