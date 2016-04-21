The Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has agreed to the proposed appointment of Mr. Mohamed Abdellahi El Boukhary El Vilaly as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar with residence in Beijing.

Mr Mohamed Abdellahi El Boukhary El Vilaly earned a Bachelor Degree in Agronomy Sciences from Aïn Chems University in Egypt in 1991, and a Master degree in Economics from University of Nouakchott, Mauritania in 1995. From 2009 to 2010, he served as Minister of Communication and Relations with Parliament. Then, he was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mauritania to Côte D’lvoire and concurrently accredited to Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia, from 2012 to 2018. Since December 2018, he is serving as Ambassador of Mauritania to the People’s Republic of China.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated, 11 February 2019

မစ္စတာ မိုဟာမက် အ(ဘ်)ဒယ်လာဟီ အယ်လ် ဘူခါရီ အယ်လ် ဗီလာလီအား ပေကျင်းမြို့အခြေစိုက် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်ဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော မော်ရီတေးနီးယား အစ္စလာမ်မစ်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ခန့်အပ်ရန် သဘောတူ

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်အစိုးရသည် မစ္စတာ မိုဟာမက် အ(ဘ်)ဒယ်လာဟီ အယ်လ် ဘူခါရီ အယ်လ် ဗီလာလီအား ပေကျင်းမြို့အခြေစိုက် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်ဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော မော်ရီတေးနီးယားအစ္စလာမ်မစ်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ခန့်အပ်ရန် အဆိုပြုချက်ကို သဘောတူပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

မစ္စတာ မိုဟာမက် အ(ဘ်)ဒယ်လာဟီ အယ်လ် ဘူခါရီ အယ်လ် ဗီလာလီ သည် ၁၉၉၁ ခုနှစ်တွင် အီဂျစ်နိုင်ငံ၊ အိုင်ခမ်းတက္ကသိုလ်မှ စိုက်ပျိုးစီးပွားသိပ္ပံဘွဲ့ရရှိခဲ့ပြီး၊ ၁၉၉၅ ခုနှစ်တွင် မော်ရီတေးနီးယားနိုင်ငံ၊ နော့ချာ(တ်) တက္ကသိုလ်မှ စီးပွားရေးဘာသာရပ်ဖြင့် မဟာဘွဲ့ရရှိခဲ့သည်။ ၎င်းသည် ၂၀၀၉ ခုနှစ်မှ ၂၀၁၀ ပြည့်နှစ်အထိ ဆက်သွယ်ရေးနှင့် လွှတ်တော်ဆက်ဆံရေးဝန်ကြီးအဖြစ် တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်ခဲ့သည်။ ထို့နောက် ၂၀၁၂ ခုနှစ်မှ ၂၀၁၈ ခုနှစ်အထိ ကုတ်ဒီဗွားနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ မော်ရီတေးနီးယားနိုင်ငံ သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်ခဲ့ပြီး၊ ဂါနာ၊ ဆယ်ရာလီရွန်နှင့် လိုက်ဘေးရီးယားနိုင်ငံများဆိုင်ရာ မော်ရီတေးနီးယားသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲတာဝန် ထမ်းဆောင်ခဲ့သည်။ ၂၀၁၈ ခုနှစ်၊ ဒီဇင်ဘာလမှ ယနေ့အထိ တရုတ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ မော်ရီတေးနီးယား သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် တာဝန်ထမ်းဆောင်လျက်ရှိသည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေပြည်တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဖေဖော်ဝါရီလ ၁၁ ရက်