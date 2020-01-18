Joint Statement between Myanmar-China issued on the occasion of the State Visit of H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

(18 January 2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

1. At the invitation of H.E. U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, H.E. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, paid a state visit to Myanmar from 17 to 18 January, 2020.

During the visit, President Xi Jinping met with President U Win Myint, held bilateral talks with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and attended the State Banquet hosted by President U Win Myint. The two sides reached broad understanding through in-depth exchange of views on consolidating traditional bonds of friendship between Myanmar and China, promoting comprehensive strategic cooperation and building Myanmar-China Community with a Shared Future based on the aims of mutual benefits, equality and win-win cooperation.

2. Each side was pleased with the economic and social progress of the other. The Myanmar side sincerely wished China continuous development in reform and opening-up, and believed that the Chinese people will succeed in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, achieve their two centenary goals, and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation. The Chinese side sincerely wished Myanmar greater achievements in maintaining political stability, promoting economic development, improving people’s lives and gaining international stature.

3. Both sides spoke highly of the Myanmar-China relations, and expressed satisfaction on the steadfast adherence to the jointly initiated Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence since the establishment of diplomatic relations 70 years ago.

4.The two sides agreed that the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties provided a unique opportunity for carrying forward the traditional Pauk phaw friendship between the two peoples, deepening their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, building Myanmar-China Community with a Shared Future and ushering in a new era of Myanmar-China relations. The two sides agreed to work together for the systematic planning and arrangement of bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields for the next stage.

5. Both sides agreed to continue their close high-level interactions, reinforce mutual political trust, enhance strategic communication, deepen exchanges of experience in governance, and further promote friendly exchanges between the legislative institutions, political parties and localities of the two countries.

6. Both sides agreed to step up the “Belt and Road” cooperation, push the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) to transit from concept sketching into concrete development, and endeavour to promote the three pillars of the CMEC, namely the Kyauk Phyu Special Economic Zone, Myanmar-China Border Economic Cooperation Zones, and new urban development of Yangon City as well as framework infrastructure projects of connectivity such as roads, railways, electric power and energy.

7. The two sides will continue to bring into full play the role of inter-governmental mechanisms for practical cooperation, such as the Myanmar-China Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Technical Cooperation and Myanmar-China Agricultural Cooperation Committee. They will also continue to deepen concrete cooperation in fields such as economy and trade, agriculture, forestry, industrial capacity, investment and finance, aiming to complement each other with respective advantages and to promote common development for the benefit of both peoples.

8. Both sides agreed to designate the year 2020 as “Myanmar-China Year of Culture and Tourism”, to hold a series of joint celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, to strengthen social and people-to–people exchanges and cooperation in education, culture, tourism, religion, and media and to deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

9. The Chinese side firmly supports Myanmar in its aim to adopt a development path that is in line with its national conditions, the safeguarding of its legitimate rights and interests, as well as national dignity, on the international stage, and to maintain the momentum of development and stability. The Myanmar side reiterates its firm commitment to the One China Policy and supports the efforts of China to resolve the issues of Taiwan, Tibet and Xinjiang, which are inalienable parts of China.

10. The Chinese side supports the efforts of the Myanmar side to advance the national reconciliation and peace process through political dialogue based on the spirit of Panglong Conference. The Myanmar side appreciates the positive and constructive support extended by the Chinese side to the process. Both sides agreed to make good use of the Myanmar-China 2+2 High-Level Consultations between the Foreign Ministries and the Defense Ministries to jointly uphold peace and stability and promote development and prosperity at the Myanmar-China border.

11. Both sides agreed to continue to enhance coordination and cooperation in regional and multilateral fora such as the United Nations, China- ASEAN cooperation and Lancang-Mekong cooperation platforms. Both sides agreed to render mutual support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, to work closely on global issues concerning the challenges faced by developing countries, and to uphold jointly peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

12. The Chinese side supports the efforts of Myanmar to address the humanitarian situation and to promote peace, stability and development for all communities in Rakhine State. Myanmar reiterated its commitment to receive verified displaced persons based on the bilateral agreement reached between Myanmar and Bangladesh. The Chinese side reaffirms its willingness to provide further support, within its capacity, to Myanmar in the repatriation process and resettlement of the displaced person from Rakhine State. Myanmar thanked China for its understanding of the complexity of the issue and for all its support to Myanmar.

13. Both sides welcomed the celebration of the 70th Anniversary of Myanmar-China diplomatic relations and the launching of the Myanmar- China Culture and Tourism Year in Nay Pyi Taw on 17 January 2020 and agreed that the state visit to Myanmar by President Xi Jinping on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Myanmar and China has opened a new chapter in the ever-lasting friendship between the two countries and marked a new milestone in the history of bilateral ties. The Chinese side expressed its sincere appreciation to the government and all sectors of society of Myanmar for their warm hospitality during the visit.

President Xi Jinping invited President U Win Myint of Myanmar to visit China at a time of mutual convenience to be communicated through diplomatic channels.

တရုတ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ရှီကျင့်ဖျင် ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်သို့ လာရောက်သော ချစ်ကြည်ရေးခရီးတွင် ထုတ်ပြန်သည့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ပူးတွဲကြေညာချက်

(၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁၈ ရက်)

၁။ ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတ၊ ဦးဝင်းမြင့်၏ ဖိတ်ကြားချက်အရ တရုတ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ၊ သမ္မတ မစ္စတာရှီကျင့်ဖျင်သည် ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇန်နဝါရီ ၁၇ ရက်မှ ၁၈ ရက်အထိ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံသို့ ချစ်ကြည်ရေးခရီး လာရောက်ခဲ့ပါသည်။

ခရီးစဉ်အတွင်း သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ရှီကျင့်ဖျင်သည် နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတ ဦးဝင်းမြင့်နှင့် တွေ့ဆုံပြီး နိုင်ငံတော်၏ အတိုင်ပင်ခံပုဂ္ဂိုလ် ဒေါ်အောင်ဆန်းစုကြည်နှင့် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ဆွေးနွေးပွဲ ကျင်းပပြုလုပ်ခဲ့ကာ နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတ ဦးဝင်းမြင့်မှ တည်ခင်းဧည့်ခံသော ဂုဏ်ပြု ညစာစားပွဲသို့ တက်ရောက်ခဲ့ပါသည်။ မြန်မာနှင့် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံတို့အကြား အစဉ်အလာရှိသည့် ရှိရင်းစွဲ ချစ်ကြည်ရင်းနှီးမှု ပိုမိုခိုင်မာစေရန်၊ မဟာဗျူဟာမြောက် မိတ်ဖက်ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု မြှင့်တင်ရန်၊ နှစ်ဦးနှစ်ဖက် အကျိုးရှိပြီး သာတူညီမျှရှိသည့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ အောင်မြင်စေရေးအတွက် အေးအတူပူအမျှ အသိုက်အဝန်း တည်ထောင်ရန် ရည်ရွယ်လျက် နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား နက်ရှိုင်းစွာ ဆွေးနွေးမှုများမှတစ်ဆင့် ကျယ်ပြန်သည့် နားလည်မှုများ ရရှိခဲ့ပါသည်။

၂။ နှစ်နိုင်ငံလုံးသည် တစ်နိုင်ငံ၏ စီးပွားရေးနှင့် လူမှုရေးကဏ္ဍတို့တွင် တိုးတက်မှုများ အပေါ် နှစ်ထောင်းအားရမှုရှိကြပါသည်။ မြန်မာဘက်အနေဖြင့် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံ၏ ပြုပြင်ပြောင်းလဲမှုနှင့် တံခါးဖွင့်ဝါဒတို့တွင် စဉ်ဆက်မပြတ် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှုရရှိစေရေး အလေးအနက် ဆန္ဒပြုပါသည်။ ထို့ပြင် တရုတ်ပြည်သူများအနေဖြင့် ရာပြည့်ပန်းတိုင်နှစ်ခု (The two centenary Goals) ရည်မှန်းချက်၊ တရုတ်နိုင်ငံ၏ ရည်မှန်းချက်ဖြစ်သည့် နိုင်ငံတော်ပြန်လည်ဆန်းသစ်ရေး (National Rejuvenation) နှင့် အလယ်အလတ်အဆင့် ရှိသည့် လူ့အဖွဲ့အစည်းတစ်ရပ် တည်ထောင်ရေးလုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များ အဘက်ဘက်မှ အောင်မြင်စွာ အကောင်အထည်ဖော်နိုင်မည်ဟု မြန်မာနိုင်ငံက ယုံကြည်ပါသည်။ တရုတ်နိုင်ငံက မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ တည်ငြိမ်အေးချမ်းရေး ဖော်ဆောင်ရာတွင်လည်း ဆက်လက်အောင်မြင်မှုများ ရရှိစေရန်၊ စီးပွားရေး ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှုများ ရရှိစေရန်၊ ပြည်သူများ၏ လူမှုဘဝ တိုးတက်စေရန်နှင့် နိုင်ငံတကာအလယ်တွင်လည်း မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ အနေဖြင့် ပိုမိုဝံ့ကြွားစွာ ရပ်တည်နိုင်ရန် အလေးအနက် ဆန္ဒပြုပါသည်။

၃။ နှစ်နိုင်ငံလုံးအနေဖြင့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ်ဆက်ဆံရေး၏ အရေးပါမှုကို အသိအမှတ်ပြု ခဲ့ကြပြီး၊ လွန်ခဲ့သည့် နှစ် ၇၀ က သံတမန်ဆက်ဆံရေး စတင်ထူထောင်ခဲ့သော အချိန်မှစ၍ အတူတကွ စတင်ဖော်ဆောင်ခဲ့ကြသည့် ငြိမ်းချမ်းစွာ အတူယှဉ်တွဲနေထိုင်ရေး မူကြီး (၅) ရပ်ကို ခိုင်မာမြဲမြံစွာ လိုက်နာမှုအပေါ်တွင်လည်း ကျေနပ်အားရမှုရှိကြောင်းကို ထုတ်ဖော် ပြောကြားပါသည်။

၄။ သံတမန်ဆက်ဆံရေး တည်ထောင်သည့် နှစ် (၇၀) ပြည့်အထိမ်းအမှတ်သည် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ပြည်သူများအကြား တည်ရှိပြီးဖြစ်သော အစဉ်အလာရှိသည့် ဆွေမျိုးပေါက်ဖော် ဆက်ဆံရေးကို ပိုမိုတိုးတက်စေရန်၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား မဟာဗျူဟာမြောက် ပူးပေါင်း ဆောင်ရွက်မှု မိတ်ဖက်ဆက်ဆံရေးကို ပိုမိုနက်ရှိုင်းစေရန်၊ အေးအတူပူအမျှ မြန်မာ-တရုတ် အသိုက်အဝန်း ထူထောင်ပြီး မြန်မာ-တရုတ်ဆက်ဆံရေး ခေတ်သစ်ကို ဖော်ဆောင်ပေးနိုင်ရန်တို့အတွက် ထူးခြားသည့် အခွင့်အလမ်းဖြစ်ကြောင်းကို နှစ်ဖက်လုံးက အသိအမှတ်ပြုခဲ့ကြပါသည်။ နယ်ပယ်အသီးသီးတွင် နှစ်ဖက် အပြန်အလှန် သွားလာမှုများနှင့် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ စနစ်တကျ စီစဉ်ဆောင်ရွက် သွားနိုင်ရေးအတွက် အတူတကွ ဆောင်ရွက်သွားကြရန် သဘောတူကြပါသည်။

၅။ နှစ်ဖက်အဆင့်မြင့် ထိတွေ့ဆက်ဆံမှုကို ပိုမိုနီးကပ်စွာ ဆက်လက်ထိန်းသိမ်းသွားရန်၊ နှစ်ဖက် နိုင်ငံရေးအရ အပြန်အလှန် ယုံကြည်မှုကို အားဖြည့်သွားရန်၊ မဟာဗျူဟာမြောက် ထိတွေ့ဆက်ဆံမှုများကို တိုးမြှင့်သွားရန်၊ အုပ်ချုပ်ရေးကဏ္ဍ အတွေ့အကြုံများကို ပိုမို နက်ရှိုင်းစွာ ဖလှယ်သွားရန်နှင့် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ဥပဒေပြုအဖွဲ့များ၊ နိုင်ငံရေးပါတီများနှင့် ဒေသ အာဏာပိုင်များအကြား ချစ်ကြည်ရင်းနှီးမှု ပိုမိုခိုင်မာစေရေး ဆောင်ရွက်သွားရန် နှစ်ဖက် သဘောတူခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

၆။ “ရပ်ဝန်းနှင့် လမ်းကြောင်း” ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု အဆင့်မြှင့်တင်ရန်၊ မြန်မာ-တရုတ် စီးပွားရေးစင်္ကြံစီမံကိန်းကို စိတ်ကူးပုံဖော်မှုမှ လက်တွေ့အကောင်အထည်ဖော်သွားရန်နှင့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ် စီးပွားရေးစင်္ကြံ၏ မဏ္ဍိုင် (၃) ရပ်ဖြစ်သော ကျောက်ဖြူအထူးစီးပွားရေးဇုန် စီမံကိန်း၊ မြန်မာ-တရုတ် နယ်စပ်စီးပွားရေးဇုန်များနှင့် ရန်ကုန်မြို့တော် မြို့ပြဖွံ့ဖြိုး တိုးတက်ရေးစီမံကိန်းသစ်အပါအဝင် ကားလမ်း၊ ရထားလမ်း၊ လျှပ်စစ်ဓာတ်အားနှင့် စွမ်းအင်စသည့် အခြေခံအဆောက်အဦ စီမံကိန်းများဆိုင်ရာ မူဘောင်ကို အကောင်အထည် ဖော်ဆောင်ရေး ကြိုးပမ်းသွားကြရန် သဘောတူခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

၇။ လက်တွေ့ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ အကောင်အထည်ဖော်နိုင်ရန်အတွက် အစိုးရများ အကြား ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေး ယန္တရားများဖြစ်သည့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ် စီးပွားရေး၊ ကုန်သွယ်ရေးနှင့် နည်းပညာပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးဆိုင်ရာ ပူးတွဲကော်မတီနှင့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ် စိုက်ပျိုးရေးကဏ္ဍ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်ရေးကော်မတီတို့ကို ပိုမိုထိရောက်စွာ အသုံးချသွားမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ နှစ်နိုင်ငံပြည်သူများ၏ ဘုံအကျိုးစီးပွား မြှင့်တင်ရန်နှင့် တစ်ဖက်၏ အားသာချက်နှင့် တစ်ဖက်ကို ဖြည့်ဆည်းရန် ရည်ရွယ်လျက် စီးပွားရေးနှင့် ကုန်သွယ်ရေး၊ စိုက်ပျိုးရေး၊ သစ်တော၊ စက်မှုစွမ်းရည်၊ ရင်းနှီးမြှုပ်နှံမှုနှင့် ဘဏ္ဍာရေး စသည့် ကဏ္ဍများတွင် လက်တွေ့ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများကို နက်ရှိုင်းစေရန်လည်း ဆက်လက် ဆောင်ရွက်သွားကြမည်ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

၈။ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်ကို “မြန်မာ-တရုတ် ယဉ်ကျေးမှုနှင့် ခရီးသွားလာရေးနှစ်” အဖြစ် သတ်မှတ်သွားရေး၊ နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား သံတမန်ဆက်ဆံရေး တည်ထောင်သည့် နှစ် (၇၀) ပြည့် အထိမ်းအမှတ်အဖြစ် အခမ်းအနားများ ပူးတွဲကျင်းပသွားနိုင်ရေး၊ ပညာရေး၊ ယဉ်ကျေးမှု၊ ခရီးသွားလာရေး၊ သာသနာရေးနှင့် မီဒီယာကဏ္ဍများတွင် ပူးပေါင်း ဆောင်ရွက်ရေး၊ ပြည်သူချင်း ထိတွေ့ရေးနှင့် လူမှုရေးကဏ္ဍတို့တွင် ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု များ မြှင့်တင်ရေးနှင့် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ ပြည်သူများအကြား နားလည်မှုနှင့် ရင်းနှီးချစ်ကြည်မှု ပိုမို နက်ရှိုင်းစေရေးတို့အတွက် ဆောင်ရွက်သွားကြရန် သဘောတူခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

၉။ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ နိုင်ငံအခြေအနေနှင့်ကိုက်ညီသော၊ နိုင်ငံ၏ တရားဝင်ရပိုင်ခွင့်နှင့် အကျိုး စီးပွားတို့ကို ကာကွယ်သော နိုင်ငံတကာစာမျက်နှာတွင် နိုင်ငံ့ဂုဏ်သိက္ခာကို ထိန်းသိမ်း နိုင်သော၊ ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်မှုနှင့် တည်ငြိမ်ရေးကို ထိန်းသိမ်းနိုင်ရန် ရည်ရွယ်ချက်ဖြင့် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံက ရွေးချယ်ထားသော ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေးလမ်းကြောင်းကို တရုတ်နိုင်ငံမှ အပြည့်အဝ ထောက်ခံပါသည်။ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့်လည်း တရုတ်တစ်နိုင်ငံတည်း မူဝါဒကို ခိုင်မာစွာ ထောက်ခံကြောင်းနှင့် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံမှ ခွဲထွက်၍မရသည့် အစိတ်အပိုင်း များဖြစ်ကြသော ထိုင်ဝမ်၊ တိဗက်နှင့် ရှန်းကျန့် ကိစ္စများဖြေရှင်းရန် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းမှုများကို ထောက်ခံအားပေးသည့် ကတိကဝတ်ကို ထပ်လောင်း အတည်ပြု ခဲ့ပါသည်။

၁၀။ ပင်လုံစိတ်ဓာတ်ကို အခြေခံသည့် နိုင်ငံရေးဆွေးနွေးပွဲများမှတစ်ဆင့် အမျိုးသား ပြန်လည်သင့်မြတ်ရေးနှင့် ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးလုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များ ဆက်လက် တိုးတက်အောင်မြင် စေရန်အတွက် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းအားထုတ်မှုများကို တရုတ်နိုင်ငံက ထောက်ခံပါသည်။ မြန်မာဘက်ကလည်း ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးလုပ်ငန်းစဉ်အတွက် တရုတ်နိုင်ငံမှ အပြုသဘောဆောင်သည့် အကူအညီများ ပေးအပ်နေခြင်းကို ကျေးဇူးတင်ရှိပါသည်။ မြန်မာ-တရုတ် နယ်စပ်ဒေသတစ်လျှောက် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေး၊ သာယာဝပြောရေး၊ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးနှင့် တည်ငြိမ်ရေးကို အတူတကွ ထိန်းသိမ်းသွားရန် ရည်ရွယ်ချက်တို့ဖြင့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ် နှစ်နိုင်ငံ နိုင်ငံခြားရေးနှင့် ကာကွယ်ရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာနများအကြား ၂+၂ အဆင့်မြင့်ဆွေးနွေးပွဲ ကို ထိရောက်စွာ အသုံးချရန် သဘောတူညီခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

၁၁။ ကုလသမဂ္ဂ၊ တရုတ်-အာဆီယံ ပူးပေါင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှု၊ လန်ချန်း-မဲခေါင် ပူးပေါင်း ဆောင်ရွက်မှုကဲ့သို့သော ဒေသတွင်းနှင့် နိုင်ငံတကာ မျက်နှာစာများတွင် ပူးပေါင်း ဆောင်ရွက်မှုနှင့် ညှိနှိုင်းဆောင်ရွက်မှုများ ပိုမိုနီးကပ်စွာ ဆောင်ရွက်သွားကြရန် သဘော တူခဲ့ကြပါသည်။ နှစ်ဖက်အနေဖြင့် တစ်နိုင်ငံ၏ အဓိကအကျိုးစီးပွားနှင့် ကိစ္စရပ်များ နှင့်ပတ်သက်၍ တစ်ဖက်နှင့်တစ်ဖက် အပြန်အလှန် ထောက်ခံရပ်တည် ပေးသွားရန် သဘောတူခဲ့ကြပါသည်။

၁၂။ တရုတ်နိုင်ငံက ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်ရှိ အသိုက်အဝန်းအားလုံးအတွက် ဖွံ့ဖြိုးတိုးတက်ရေး၊ တည်ငြိမ်ရေး၊ ငြိမ်းချမ်းရေးတို့ကို မြှင့်တင်ရန်နှင့် လူသားချင်းစာနာထောက်ထားမှုဆိုင်ရာ ကိစ္စရပ်များ ဖြေရှင်းရာတွင် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ၏ ကြိုးပမ်းအားထုတ်မှုများကို ထောက်ခံ အားပေးသွားမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံနှင့် ဘင်္ဂလားဒေ့ရှ်နိုင်ငံတို့အကြား နှစ်နိုင်ငံ သဘောတူညီချက်ကို အခြေခံ၍ စီစစ်ပြီးသော နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများကို မြန်မာနိုင်ငံမှ ပြန်လည်လက်ခံသွားမည်ဖြစ်ကြောင်း ကတိကဝတ်ပြုထားမှုကို မြန်မာနိုင်ငံက ထပ်လောင်း အတည်ပြုပြောကြားခဲ့ပါသည်။ တရုတ်နိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့် ရခိုင်ပြည်နယ်မှ နေရပ်စွန့်ခွာသူများ ပြန်လည်လက်ခံရေးနှင့် ပြန်လည်နေရာချထားရေး လုပ်ငန်းစဉ်များတွင် ၎င်းတို့ လုပ်နိုင်စွမ်းရှိသမျှ ဆက်လက်ကူညီသွားမည့်ဆန္ဒကို ထပ်လောင်းအတည်ပြုခဲ့ပါသည်။ တရုတ်နိုင်ငံအနေဖြင့် အဆိုပါကိစ္စရပ်၏ ရှုပ်ထွေးမှုအပေါ် နားလည်ပေးမှုနှင့် ထောက်ခံ အားပေးမှုတို့အတွက် မြန်မာနိုင်ငံက ကျေးဇူးတင်ရှိပါသည်။

၁၃။ နှစ်ဖက်လုံးက ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇန်နဝါရီလ ၁၇ ရက်တွင် နေပြည်တော်၌ ကျင်းပခဲ့သော မြန်မာ-တရုတ် သံတမန်ဆက်ဆံရေး တည်ထောင်သည့် နှစ် (၇၀) ပြည့် အထိမ်းအမှတ် အခမ်းအနားနှင့် မြန်မာ-တရုတ် ယဉ်ကျေးမှုနှင့် ခရီးသွားလာရေးနှစ် စတင်မှုတို့အပေါ် ကြိုဆိုခဲ့ကြပြီး မြန်မာ-တရုတ် သံတမန်ဆက်ဆံရေး နှစ် (၇၀) ပြည့် အခါသမယတွင် လာရောက်သော တရုတ်သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ရှီကျင့်ဖျင်၏ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံ ချစ်ကြည်ရေးခရီးစဉ်သည် နှစ်နိုင်ငံအကြား အစဉ်တည်ရှိနေသည့် ချစ်ကြည်ရင်းနှီးမှုကို စာမျက်နှာသစ် ဖွင့်လှစ်ခဲ့ပြီး နှစ်နိုင်ငံဆက်ဆံရေး သမိုင်းတွင်လည်း မှတ်တိုင်သစ် စိုက်ထူနိုင်ခဲ့သည်ဟု အသိအမှတ်ပြုခဲ့ကြပါသည်။ တရုတ်ဘက်အနေဖြင့် မြန်မာအစိုးရနှင့် လူမှုအလွှာအသီးသီးမှ ပြည်သူတို့၏ နွေးထွေးမှုနှင့် ဧည့်ဝတ်ကျေပွန်မှုတို့အတွက် လှိုက်လှဲစွာ ကျေးဇူးတင်ရှိကြောင်း ဖော်ပြခဲ့ပါသည်။

သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ ရှီကျင့်ဖျင်က နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတ ဦးဝင်းမြင့်အား တရုတ်နိုင်ငံသို့ လာရောက်လည်ပတ်ရန် ဖိတ်ကြားခဲ့ရာ နှစ်ဖက်အဆင်ပြေမည့် အချိန်တွင် သံတမန် လမ်းကြောင်းမှတစ်ဆင့် ညှိနှိုင်းစီစဉ်သွားမည် ဖြစ်ပါသည်။

