Republic of the Union of Myanmar

Union Election Commission

Announcement No. (118/2020)

13th Waxing of First Waso 1382 ME

(2 July 2020)

Informing voters abroad of the dates to get Form 15 at relevant embassies and return the forms after being filled with the facts

The Union Election Commission has announced the General Election will be held on 8 November (Sunday) 2020. As per the bylaw 57 (b) for parliamentary elections, the following dates are also announced:

(1) Date for voters abroad to get Form 15 at relevant embassies to be able to cast votes in ballot papers of advance voting (Form 15 can be downloaded at the websites of Union Election Commission, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies.) 3 July 2020 (2) Date for voters abroad to return the Form 15 to respective embassies after being filled with the facts in ballot papers of advance voting 16 July – 5 August 2020

Sd/Hla Thein

Chairman

Union Election Commission

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်

ပြည်ထောင်စုရွေးကောက်ပွဲကော်မရှင်

ကြေညာချက်အမှတ် ( ၁၁၈ / ၂၀၂၀)

၁၃၈၂ ခုနှစ်၊ ပထမဝါဆိုလဆန်း ၁၃ ရက်

(၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇူလိုင်လ ၂ ရက်)

ပြည်ပရောက်မဲဆန္ဒရှင်များမှ ပုံစံ (၁၅) များကို သက်ဆိုင်ရာသံရုံးများတွင် စတင်ထုတ်ယူနိုင်မည့် နေ့ရက်၊ အချက်အလက်ဖြည့်သွင်းပြီးသည့် ပုံစံ (၁၅) များကို သက်ဆိုင်ရာ သံရုံးများသို့ ပေးပို့နိုင်မည့်နေ့ရက်များထုတ်ပြန်ခြင်း

ပြည်ထောင်စုရွေးကောက်ပွဲကော်မရှင်သည် အထွေထွေရွေးကောက်ပွဲကို ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ နိုဝင်ဘာလ ၈ ရက် (တနင်္ဂနွေနေ့) တွင် ကျင်းပပြုလုပ်မည်ဖြစ်ကြောင်း ကြေညာချက် ထုတ်ပြန်ခဲ့ပြီးဖြစ်ပါသည်။ သက်ဆိုင်ရာ လွှတ်တော်ရွေးကောက်ပွဲ နည်းဥပဒေ ၅၇(ခ) အရ အောက်ပါနေ့ရက်များကို ထုတ်ပြန်ကြေညာအပ်ပါသည်-

(၁) ပြည်ပရောက်မဲဆန္ဒရှင်များမှ ကြိုတင်ဆန္ဒမဲလက်မှတ်ဖြင့် ဆန္ဒမဲပေးနိုင်ရေး အတွက် ပုံစံ(၁၅)များကို သက်ဆိုင်ရာသံရုံးများတွင် စတင် ထုတ်ယူနိုင်မည့်နေ့ရက် [ပုံစံ (၁၅)များကို ပြည်ထောင်စုရွေးကောက်ပွဲကော်မရှင် Website၊ နိုင်ငံခြားရေး ဝန်ကြီးဌာန Website နှင့် သက်ဆိုင်ရာ သံရုံး Website များမှလည်း Download ရယူနိုင်ပါသည်] ၃.၇.၂၀၂၀ (၂) ပြည်ပရောက်မဲဆန္ဒရှင်များမှ ကြိုတင်ဆန္ဒမဲလက်မှတ်ဖြင့် ဆန္ဒမဲပေးနိုင်ရေး အတွက် အချက်အလက်ဖြည့်သွင်းပြီးသည့် ပုံစံ(၁၅) များကို သက်ဆိုင်ရာ သံရုံးများသို့ ပေးပို့နိုင်မည့်နေ့ရက် ၁၆.၇.၂၀၂၀ မှ ၅.၈.၂၀၂၀

( လှသိန်း)

ဥက္ကဋ္ဌ

ပြည်ထောင်စုရွေးကောက်ပွဲကော်မရှင်

Form (15) for oversea voters for 2020 General Election (Download Link)