Information Session on the implementation of the MoU signed between the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population and UNDP/UNHCR held in Nay Pyi Taw







(Nay Pyi Taw 16th January)

An information session on the implementation of the MoU signed between the Ministry of Labour, Immigration and Population and UNDP/UNHCR on 6 June 2018 in order to assist the Government’s repatriation and resettlement processes was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw on 16 January 2020.

The objective of the information session is to inform the government officials from different Ministries on the implementation mechanism of the MoU, the progress achieved in implementing the MoU and the work of the Technical Working Group (TWG), which was formed to provide technical support in the implementation of the MoU.

At the information session, U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ms. Cecile Fradot, Deputy Representative of UNHCR, on behalf of UNDP and UNHCR, delivered their opening remarks.

Afterwards, the representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UNDP and UNHCR explained about the background of the MoU, the role of Technical Working Group (TWG), the process of the MoU operationalization, findings of Rapid Needs Assessments, progress update, good practices and challenges in implementing the MoU with powerpoint presentations. The participants at the information session exchanged views on the presentations.

The information session was attended by U Toe Oung, Advisor to the Chairperson of the UEHRD Committee, officials concerned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant Ministries and the representatives from UNDP and UNHCR.