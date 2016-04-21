H.E. U Myo Thant Pe concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Myanmar to Mongolia

The President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has appointed U Myo Thant Pe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the People’s Republic of China, concurrently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Mongolia.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 8 April 2020

သံအမတ်ကြီး ဦးမျိုးသန့်ဖေအား မွန်ဂိုလီးယားနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ မြန်မာသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတသည် တရုတ်ပြည်သူ့ သမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီး ဦးမျိုးသန့်ဖေအား ၎င်း၏လက်ရှိတာဝန်ဝတ္တရားများအပြင် မွန်ဂိုလီးယားနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်လိုက်ပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေ ပြည် တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဧပြီလ ၈ ရက်