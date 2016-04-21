H.E. U Aung Kyaw Moe Presents Credentials to President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh
U Aung Kyaw Moe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, presented his Credentials to His Excellency Mr. Md. Abdul Hamid, President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, on 23 December 2019 in Dhaka.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Nay Pyi Taw
Dated. 31 December 2019
သံအမတ်ကြီး ဦးအောင်ကျော်မိုး ဘင်္ဂလားဒေ့ရှ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သမ္မတထံ ခန့်အပ်လွှာပေးအပ်
ဘင်္ဂလားဒေ့ရှ်ပြည်သူ့သမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီး ဦးအောင်ကျော်မိုးသည် ၎င်း၏သံအမတ် ခန့်အပ်လွှာကို ၂၀၁၉ ခုနှစ်၊ ဒီဇင်ဘာလ ၂၃ ရက်နေ့တွင် ဒါကာမြို့၌ ဘင်္ဂလားဒေ့ရှ်ပြည်သူ့ သမ္မတနိုင်ငံ သမ္မတ မစ္စတာ မိုဟာမက် အဗ္ဗဒူလ် ဟာမစ် ထံ ပေးအပ်ခဲ့ပြီးဖြစ်ပါသည်။