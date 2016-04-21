H.E. Daw Kay Thi Soe concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Myanmar to Georgia

The President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has appointed       Daw Kay Thi Soe, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Czech Republic, concurrently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Georgia.

Ministry  of  Foreign  Affairs
Nay  Pyi  Taw
Dated.  5  March  2020
သံအမတ်ကြီး ဒေါ်ကေသီစိုးအား ဂျော်ဂျီယာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ မြန်မာသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော်၊ နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတသည် ချက်သမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီး ဒေါ်ကေသီစိုးအား ၎င်း၏ လက်ရှိတာဝန် ဝတ္တရားများအပြင် ဂျော်ဂျီယာနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်လိုက်ပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန
နေ ပြည် တော်
ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ မတ်လ  ၅  ရက်