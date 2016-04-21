H.E. Daw Hmway Hmway Khyne concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Myanmar to the Portuguese Republic

The President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has appointed Daw Hmway Hmway Khyne, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Italian Republic, concurrently as  Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of  Myanmar  to  the  Portuguese  Republic.

Ministry  of  Foreign  Affairs
Nay  Pyi  Taw
Dated.  13  August  2020

 ဒေါ်မွှေးမွှေးခိုင်အား ပေါ်တူဂီသမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ မြန်မာသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတသည် အီတလီသမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီး ဒေါ်မွှေးမွှေးခိုင်အား ၎င်း၏ လက်ရှိတာဝန်ဝတ္တရားများအပြင် ပေါ်တူဂီသမ္မတနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်လိုက်ပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန
နေ ပြည် တော်
ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဩဂုတ်လ ၁၃ ရက်