H.E. Daw Hmway Hmway Khyne concurrently accredited as Ambassador of Myanmar to Romania

The President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has appointed Daw Hmway Hmway Khyne, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the Italian Republic, concurrently as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to Romania.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 9 July 2020

သံအမတ်ကြီး ဒေါ်မွှေးမွှေးခိုင်အား ရိုမေးနီးယားနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ မြန်မာသံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်

ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် နိုင်ငံတော်သမ္မတသည် အီတလီသမ္မတ နိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတမြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီး ဒေါ်မွှေးမွှေးခိုင်အား ၎င်း၏လက်ရှိတာဝန် ဝတ္တရားများအပြင် ရိုမေးနီးယားနိုင်ငံဆိုင်ရာ အထူးအာဏာကုန် လွှဲအပ်ခြင်းခံရသော ပြည်ထောင်စုသမ္မတ မြန်မာနိုင်ငံတော် သံအမတ်ကြီးအဖြစ် ပူးတွဲခန့်အပ်လိုက်ပြီးဖြစ်သည်။

နိုင်ငံခြားရေးဝန်ကြီးဌာန

နေ ပြည် တော်

ရက်စွဲ၊ ၂၀၂၀ ပြည့်နှစ်၊ ဇူလိုင်လ ၉ ရက်