Chief Scout of Myanmar, State Counsellor, receives representatives from Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Committee









Chief Scout of Myanmar and State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi received a delegation led by Mr Hiroshi Shimada, first Vice Chairman of Asia-Pacific Regional Scout Committee of World Organization of Scout Movement, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.

During the meeting, they discussed training camps for youths in the Asia and Pacific region organized by the Asia-Pacific Regional Scout committee of WOSM, scout movement process development and APR scout committee’s assistance to Myanmar’s scout movement.

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar