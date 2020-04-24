Call for Nominations for the ASEAN Prize 2020

(24-4-2020, Nay Pyi Taw)

The ASEAN Secretariat is calling for nominations for the ASEAN Prize 2020 a prestigious regional award which aims to acknowledge the inspiring and outstanding achievements of an individual or organization in fostering the ASEAN identity, promoting the ASEAN spirit and championing the ASEAN way.

Nominees should have exceptional merit in contributing to the following designated focus areas:

– Collaboration between ASEAN Member States;

– Collaboration between ASEAN and the world;

– People-to-people engagement among ASEAN Member States;

– Economic integration and promotion of standards

between ASEAN Member States; or

– Excellent contribution to ASEAN Community Building

A Judging Committee, consisting of eminent high-level members, including incumbent and former ASEAN Secretaries-General, will select a recipient who will be awarded the ASEAN Prize Trophy and a cash prize of US$ 20,000. This year’s prize will be presented during the 37th ASEAN Summit in Ha Noi, Viet Nam. In 2019, the ASEAN Prize was awarded to Dr. Jemilah Mahmood, an ardent humanitarian leader from Malaysia for her immense contributions to support humanitarian responses in ASEAN.

Submissions for ASEAN Prize 2020 are open from now until 3 July 2020. Nominee must be an ASEAN citizen or an ASEAN-based organization. The nomination form for ASEAN Prize 2020 can be downloaded at the ASEAN Secretariat Website https://asean.org/asean-prize-1/. The Nominee must submit the duly filled-in form to the ASEAN Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Office No.9, Nay Pyi Taw or dgasean@gmail.com and amns.mofa@gmail.com no later than 3 July 2020.

In the nomination form, the nominee need to elaborate within three to five pages highlighting the achievement the nominee has contributed to the building of a rules-based, people-oriented, people-centred ASEAN Community, and intra-ASEAN collaborative efforts, for the period of January 2019 to January 2020. The nominee should also share future plans in continuing the work after winning the prize. For further information, please visit the ASEAN Secretariat Website.