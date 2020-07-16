ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting and 22nd ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting held via video conference





U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting and 22nd ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting which were held via video conference today at 7:30 a.m. from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nay Pyi Taw.

The ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting was chaired by Mr. Nguyen Quoc Dzung, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam, ASEAN Chair of the year 2020 and attended by ASEAN Senior Officials and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN. During the Meeting, the Senior Officials discussed and exchanged views on deliverables of Viet Nam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020, follow up to the Special ASEAN Summits on COVID-19 and Special ASEAN plus Three Summit on COVID-19, applications of external partners to accede to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and ASEAN’s external relations as well as preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related Ministerial Meetings and the 37th ASEAN Summit and related Summits.

The 22nd ASEAN-India Senior Officials’ Meeting was held in the afternoon on the same day. It was co-chaired by Mdm. Busaya Mathelin, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Country Coordinator of the ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations and Mdm. Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs of India. The Meeting was attended by ASEAN Senior Officials and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN. During the Meeting, the Senior Officials discussed and exchanged views on ASEAN and India’s responses to COVID-19, ASEAN-India cooperation and future direction of ASEAN-India relations and regional and international issues.

Under the agenda on ASEAN-India cooperation, Permanent Secretary U Soe Han led the discussion on maritime cooperation. He highlighted the importance of strengthening ASEAN-India maritime cooperation including maritime security, counter piracy and search and rescue cooperation through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms. Referring maritime cooperation as one of the prioritized areas under the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, he emphasized the need to strengthen maritime cooperation particularly in the areas of maritime connectivity, combating marine debris, preservation and protection of marine environment and biodiversity.

Present at the Meetings were senior officials from the ASEAN Affairs Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated, 16 July 2020