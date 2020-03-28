Announcement on Temporary suspension of all types of visas for foreign nationals from all countries visiting Myanmar

1. With a view to further strengthening measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has decided to adopt the following entry visa restrictions for visitors from all countries with effect from 29 March 2020, 0001 hours (Myanmar standard time). These temporary measures will be in force till 30 April 2020:

(a) Suspension of the issuance of all types of visa (including social visit visa) to all foreign nationals, except diplomats accredited to Myanmar, United Nations officials resident in Myanmar and crew of ships and aircraft operating to and from Myanmar.

(b) Suspension of visa exemption granted to all foreign nationals on the basis of bilateral arrangements, including those from ASEAN member countries, except those holding diplomatic and official passport.

(c) All diplomats accredited to Myanmar and United Nations officials resident in Myanmar may obtain entry visas through respective Myanmar Missions abroad. They shall be required to provide certification of the absence of COVID-19 infection issued by a recognized laboratory no more than 72 hours prior to the date of travel and before boarding any aircraft destined for Myanmar. They shall be subject to home quarantine for 14 days on their arrival in Myanmar.

(d) Crew of ships or aircraft operating to and from Myanmar may also obtain entry visa through respective Myanmar Missions abroad. They shall be required to follow the latest guidelines and directives issued by the Ministry of Transport and Communication of the Republic of Union of Myanmar.

2. Foreign nationals who are required to visit Myanmar on urgent official mission or for a compelling reason may contact the nearest Myanmar Missions abroad for possible exception on certain entry restrictions from the authorities concerned of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Nay Pyi Taw

Dated. 28 March 2020